Ola Begins Construction Of World's Largest Two-Wheeler Factory In Tamil Nadu

Mumbai-based mobility company, Ola has announced the commencement of construction at its upcoming two-wheeler manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. This will be the world's largest two-wheeler production plant and the mega-factory will be set-up on a 500-acre site. Ola announced signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government in December 2020 and the land acquisition was completed in January this year. Ola has invested ₹ 2,400 crore in the facility and construction is underway in full swing. The first phase will be operational in the next few months, according to the company.

Also Read: Ola To Invest ₹ 2400 Crore In Tamil Nadu To Set Up World's Largest Scooter Factory

Ola acquired Amsterdam-based Etergo last year and the new e-scooter from the brand will be based on this model

Ola says that about 10 million man-hours have been planned to construct the facility in record time. At the same time, the company emphasised that it has ensured the conservation of the green belt in the area by transplanting the trees on-site, while there is a plan to have a larger forest area within the premises and reuse the excavated soil and rocks within the factory.

When ready, Ola's mega two-wheeler manufacturing facility will have an initial capacity of two million units per annum in Phase 1. The company will be producing its upcoming electric scooters at this facility that will be sold not just in India but exported to markets like Europe, UK, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand.

India will be the global production hub for Ola's upcoming electric scooter

Furthermore, Ola says that the new facility will create about 10,000 jobs while the plant itself will incorporate Industry 4.0 standards and will be powered by Ola's own proprietary AI Engine and tech stack. The factory will be heavily automated with over 5000 robots and automated guided vehicles in use once operations begin at full capacity.

Also Read: Ola To Deploy ABB Robotics And Automated Solutions At Its Scooter Factory

Ola acquired Amsterdam-based Etergo scooters last year. The upcoming electric scooters are likely to be based on the model developed by Etergo. The e-scooter promises a quirky design, removable battery, high performance and range. More details on the upcoming offering will be available later this year when the scooter goes on sale.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.