Ola S1 Pro Gets A Rs. 10,000 Discount For The Festive Season

Ola Electric has announced a Rs. 10,000 discount on the S1 Pro electric scooter for the festive season. The sizeable discount makes the S1 Pro available at a new effective price of Rs. 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) as against the previous price of Rs. 1.40 lakh. Do remember that the electric was launched at the Rs. 1.29 lakh price tag in August last year and received a price hike earlier this year. The discount though is valid only till October 5 and is available only on the Ola S1 Pro.

Ola is also offering a discount on the 5-year extended warranty, 0 loan processing fees & an 8.99 interest rate

Apart from the hefty discount, Ola Electric is also offering several finance schemes on its scooters to make the models more attractive to customers. This includes a discount of Rs. 1,500 on the S1 Pro's five-year extended warranty. Customers also benefit from zero loan processing fees and an interest rate of just 8.99 per cent. More recently, Ola Electric also shared plans to roll out new accessories for the S1 and S1 Pro scooters around the festive season. The Tamil Nadu-based manufacturer will also introduce the new Move OS3 software update on the models, which will arrive around Diwali.

In other news, Ola Electric recently announced its plans to open new experience centres across the country. 20 such showrooms are already operating across multiple cities while the company plans to open 200 outlets by the end of the current financial year. Ola also plans to hire 3,000 new engineers across different verticals as it plans to introduce electric cars, build battery cells and introduce newer two-wheelers in the future. The company will lay off about 200 engineers though as part of a restructuring exercise.