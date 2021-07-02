  • Home
Omega Seiki Mobility Joins Hands With Valeo India To Develop Electric Powertrains

The two companies signed an MoU to develop electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler powertrains.
  • Omega Seiki Mobility is based out of Faridabad, Haryana
  • The company has been signing several MoUs recently to develop technology
  • Solid state batteries, rapid chargin battery tech and more on the horizon

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM), a part of the Anglian Omega Group and Valeo, a an automotive electrification technology company, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), through which Valeo will provide electric powertrain for OSM's electric vehicle range. Valeo will provide its 48V electric powertrain system (reducer, integrated Motor and Inverter) along with the Powertrain Control Unit for Omega Seiki Mobility cargo three-wheelers "Rage+ and Rage+ Frost". In addition, Valeo's engineers will provide the technology integration support to help Omega Seiki Mobility to go to the market quickly. Valeo and Omega Seiki Mobility will further collaborate for the upcoming vehicle models to be manufactured by the company in India.

Also Read: Omega Seiki Mobility, C4V Join Hands To Develop Solid-State Batteries In India

Omega Seiki Mobility has a range of electric three-wheelers, and also plans to introduce electric two-wheelers in India

While signing MoU with Valeo, Uday Narang, Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said, "We are thrilled to partner with Valeo. Anglian Omega Group believes in providing solutions. When we began our journey in the automotive domain our main goal was to reduce emissions and carbon footprint to provide a sustainable future, greener air and responsible mobility solutions for the generations to come. The alliance with Valeo, one of the world leaders in the automotive industry is a perfect match for us. This association will allow us to address the core issue of reducing carbon load in the atmosphere, along with providing a sustainable solution for our product line-up."

Also Read: Omega Seiki Mobility Log9 Materials To Introduce Rapid Charging Battery Technology

Valeo offers both low and high voltage solutions and its technologies power all types of vehicles from two - and three -wheel urban vehicles to premium sedans and SUVs. Through the Valeo Siemens eAutomotive joint venture, Valeo is the world number one in high-voltage i.e., greater than 60V systems for electric vehicles. In India, Valeo produces electric powertrain from its manufacturing facility in Pune, Maharashtra. Omega Seiki Mobility, which has its EV manufacturing plant in Faridabad, launched its first electric three-wheeler in the country in early 2020 and the company aims to become a complete mobility solutions provider in the three-wheeler and two-wheeler market.

