Omega Seiki Mobility, SUN Mobility Sign MoU To Deploy Electric CVs With Swappable Batteries

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM), part of the Anglian Omega Group, has entered into a strategic alliance with Bengaluru-based SUN Mobility, a leading EV technology solutions company. Under the alliance, the two brands plan to launch 10,000 electric commercial vehicles of the OSM Rage+ with smart and swappable batteries across the country. The collaboration will give OSM the access to SUN Mobility's nationwide network of Swap Points with advanced Quick Interchange Station (QIS), as well as real-time visibility via a state-of-the-art, IOT-based, end-to-end energy infrastructure management platform.

The Rage+ Omega Seiki Mobility cargo vehicle will be equipped with SUN Mobility's smart and swappable batteries.

Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said, "I am very excited to associate with SUN Mobility, who have been a pioneer with EV battery technology in India. The alliance will allow us to add new value to our product portfolio with class-leading swapping technology. The ability to quickly get a new set of charged batteries will play a pivotal role in adoption of EVs in a market like India. More so, for the e-commerce and logistics segments without having to worry about the energy infrastructure."

Also Read: Vitol Invests $50 Million To Scale Up SUN Mobility's EV Infrastructure

Commenting on this partnership, Chetan Maini, Co-Founder and Chairman, SUN Mobility said, "Our commitment is to increase adoption of EVs in the last mile transportation segment by making refuelling faster, affordable, more accessible and convenient via battery swapping. We are equally excited to partner with Omega Seiki and help equip their vehicles with our global interoperable smart mobility solution and alter the way people and goods move today. SUN Mobility has always aimed to bring affordable disruptive innovation to urban mobility and through this association, we hope to continue to bolster the adoption rate of EVs for last-mile connectivity across India."

The alliance will make Omega Seiki Mobility's entire product portfolio gain new value with easily swappable batteries, the company said in a statement. SUN Mobility's Swap Points are available at convenient locations such as IOCL fuel stations and it takes less than 2-minute for a driver to swap the batteries. The lithium-ion batteries have been developed and assembled by SUN Mobility in India with highly efficient, sustainable, and cutting-edge technology.

SUN Mobility's QIS allows electric three-wheeler drivers to switch their discharged batteries with fully charged ones in 2-3 minutes thereby addressing customer concerns around range, long charging times and inadequate charging infrastructure. The key USP of SUN Mobility's world-class swappable battery technology is that it offers interoperability across two and three-wheelers.