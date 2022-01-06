Omega Seiki Mobility Signs MoU With Korean Firm For Manufacturing EV Powertrains

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) and JAE SUNG Tech Co. Ltd., a leading Korean EV powertrain manufacturer, announced a strategic partnership to manufacture electric powertrains in India. As part of the partnership, the two companies will be forming a new joint venture, called OSM JAE SUNG Tech Co., Ltd. The first product from the new joint venture will be the all-electric Ra314 powertrain which will be used in the Omega Seiki Mobility range in Q1 FY 2023. The new Ra314 will be manufactured by OSM at its facility in Faridabad and in Pune at its group company, Omega Bright Steel and Components' facility. Jae Sung will be bringing in its years of experience with the technical knowhow while OSM will be bringing in its manufacturing prowess to localise the powertrain. OSM will also be testing and calibrating the Ra314 for typical Indian driving conditions.

Omega Seiki Mobility has a range of electric three-wheelers and has plans to introduce electric two-wheelers as well

Talking about the Ra314 Powertrain, Dr. Deb Mukherji, Managing Director, Omega Seiki Mobility said, "We will be developing Ra314 completely in India with Jae Sung technology support. It's a next gen powertrain with IoT which will help our customers keep a track of their vehicle's performance via an app, in a cell phone. We will also be utilising the power unit in upcoming OSM products in the near future which will include three-wheelers as well as four-wheelers."

The Ra314 powertrain will also be used in OSM's electric four-wheelers going forward.

According to Omega Seiki Mobility, the Ra314 will have a silent drive, simple architecture, as well as superior durability. The new powertrain is also IP-67 rated and the company says it can be submerged in water for 30 minutes without any issues. According to the company, based on internal testing, the new powertrain is 30 per cent more efficient and 20 per cent lighter than existing power units being used in the electric three-wheeler industry. An integrated motor and gearbox design leads to significant weight saving as well as improved vehicle efficiency.

Lee Hyunjin, CEO, JAE SUNG Tech Co., LTD said, "We are delighted to partner with Omega Seiki Mobility, which is a pioneer in electric vehicle manufacturing. Our overall powertrain architecture and integration was developed with flexibility in mind to allow us to quickly adapt to the ongoing changes and developments in the industry. As a technology company, Jae Sung always believes in developing innovative solutions which are environment friendly as well as cost effective. I am positive that our advanced technologies, strong engineering background when combined with OSM's manufacturing expertise in India, will help us to strengthen our partnership and succeed together in this rapidly growing segment."

The integrated architecture of the Ra314 powertrain also helps in reducing the number of moving parts leading to less amount of wear and tear, OSM says. This will lead to benefits like lower service intervals and reduced overall service costs for the end customer. The state-of-the-art modular architecture will also allow OSM to develop the Ra314 for four-wheeler Small Commercial Vehicles (SCV), the company says. The Ra314 has been tested extensively and is being engineered to work in extreme temperature range of 50 degrees Celsius to -20 degrees Celsius. This will allow the power unit to be at home across India, be it in the scorching sun of Rajasthan or freezing cold of the Himalayas, according to Omega Seiki Mobility.