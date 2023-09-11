SUN Mobility and Swiggy Partner to Electrify 15,000 e-bikes In Next 12 Months

SUN Mobility has entered into a strategic partnership with Swiggy. Under this partnership, the two companies have plans to electrify more than 15,000 e-bikes within Swiggy's delivery fleet over the next 12 months.



SUN Mobility's battery-swapping technology and an extensive network of battery-swapping stations will play an important role in this partnership. Swiggy's last-mile delivery e-bike fleet will now have convenient access to this technology. By introducing e-bikes into Swiggy's delivery vehicle ecosystem, whether owned or leased by their delivery executives, Swiggy aims to enhance the speed, reliability, and eco-friendliness of its deliveries.

Swiggy's delivery fleet handles millions of orders every month, with delivery executives covering an average distance of 80-100 kilometres daily. The strategic placement of battery-swapping stations is near busy delivery hubs, including restaurants. This will lead to significant cost savings, with delivery executives potentially reducing their vehicle running costs by up to 40 per cent. This partnership aligns with Swiggy's commitment to achieving 8 lakh kilometres per day through electric vehicles by the year 2025.



“We are happy to partner with Swiggy, a pioneer in the food and on-demand delivery industry, to drive the adoption of electric mobility in India,” said Anant Badjatya, CEO, SUN Mobility. “SUN Mobility is committed to promoting sustainable last-mile deliveries through electrification of the delivery fleet. Through our partnership with Swiggy, we will work towards our shared vision of reducing our carbon footprint, promoting sustainable mobility, and contributing to a greener environment.

Mihir Shah, Head of Operations at Swiggy said, “As part of our early and long-term commitment to greener transportation, Swiggy is always looking for ways to increase the adoption of electric vehicles in our delivery fleet. Working with SUN Mobility allows us to solve concerns about access to battery-swapping stations. Our delivery partners can keep going without putting in extra miles or delays due to battery-swapping; all while giving them savings on fuel and vehicle maintenance and contributing to a greener environment.”

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL



