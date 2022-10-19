Delhi Metro Rail Corporation And Sun Mobility Flag Off Electric Auto Fleet In Delhi

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Sun Mobility flagged off a fleet of electric autos with swappable batteries in the suburb of Dwarka, Delhi. The electric three-wheelers have Sun Mobility’s swappable battery technology and are manufactured by Piaggio. The fleet is 50 strong and will be operational at eight metro stations across Dwarka. The initial 50-vehicle fleet is a part of Delhi Government’s initiative to push the EV adoption of 3-wheelers in the national capital. DMRC further announced its permission to Sun Mobility to use land at Janakpuri West, Dwarka, and Dwarka Sec-21 metro stations to set up parking and battery swapping facilities for its fleet.

Sun Mobility says that swappable battery solution will ensure affordable shared fares for commuters. The fare shall be nominal at a base price of Rs. 10 for the first 2 km and Rs. 5 for every subsequent km.

“We are very proud to associate with DMRC to enable affordable and reliable pollution-free last-mile connectivity for commuters using its extensive metro network in NCR. Our full-stack mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) solution alleviates worries about vehicle ownership, financing, battery maintenance and replacement, and charging infrastructure for the 3-wheeler owners. This collaboration between mass rapid transit provider, EV OEM, charging infrastructure operator and fleet operator exemplifies how multi-modal transport could go green in India through a PPP model.” said Anant Badjatya, CEO of SUN Mobility.

This will be the first time when mass adoption of electric three wheelers has taken place in Delhi. This adds to the 12 charging stations that are already present at DMRC premises.