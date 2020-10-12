Park+ App Offers Pre-Booking For Car Park Along With Contactless Service

Parking ones vehicle has been an issue in metro cities with the increasing numbers of vehicles on the roads. Let's face it, finding a parking spot in malls and public spaces especially during weekends is a task even in this post lockdown time when traffic is relatively lesser. Well! Park+ is not only working on contactless parking to reduce the risk of the spread of the virus, but also it has come up with a solution where you can reserve the parking spot for your car well in advance.

Park+ has over 300 sites where their systems are installed.

Park+ essentially provides a suite of solutions around parking and more. With the help of the Park+ app, motorists can discover parking, book their slot as well as other services such as car wash and sanitisation among others. The payment too can be done digitally through the online window which ensures minimum physical contact. They also provide RFID based security solutions to apartments and corporate setups. Currently, Park+ has over 300 sites where their systems are installed.

Park+ also provides car washing services.

So if you're planning to visit any mall that is registered on the Park+ app for parking. All you need to do is to check for the available parking spot and pre-book it for the number of hours you'll require it. The charges will be displayed on the app window which can be paid online. It is the first company to collaborate with Aarogya Setu app for crowd management in malls. Over three lakh cars have their RFID tags and the company is targeting to add 40,000 cars to the network every month . Earlier this year, Park+ had raised $11 million in a financing round co-led by venture capital funds Sequoia India and Matrix Partners India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.