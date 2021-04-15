Petrol And Diesel Prices Drop In India After Remaining Unchanged For 15 Days

Among all metros, Chennai saw the highest drop of 28 paise in petrol prices coming down to Rs. 92.43

Fuel prices in India saw a marginal drop today on April 15, 2021, after a hiatus of 15 days. In the country's national capital Delhi, petrol prices stood at ₹ 90.40 per litre after seeing a drop of 16 paise, while diesel rates fell 14 paise to ₹ 80.73 per litre. A day before, petrol and diesel were priced at ₹ 90.56 per litre and ₹ 80.87 per litre, respectively, in Delhi. At the same time, the country's financial capital, Mumbai saw a 15 paise drop in both petrol and diesel prices standing today at ₹ 96.83 per litre and ₹ 87.81 per litre, respectively.

Also Read: Fuel Prices Reduced Marginally For The Second Day Across India

Having said that, among the top metro cities, it was Chennai that saw the highest drop in petrol prices at ₹ 92.43 per litre, witnessing a price cut of 28 paise. Diesel prices, at the same time, came down 26 paise in Chennai to ₹ 85.75 per litre. As for Kolkata, the city saw a drop of 15 paise, coming down to ₹ 90.62 per litre, while diesel prices fell 14 paise to ₹ 83.61 per litre.

Also Read: Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient Petrol Automatic Cars Below ₹ 10 Lakh

On an average, petrol and diesel prices in India have dropped by at least 15 paise per litre

At the same time, in Bengaluru, petrol prices came down by 16 paise to ₹ 93.43 per litre, while diesel prices dropped 15 paise to 85.60 per litre. Similarly, Hyderabad saw a reduction of 17 paise in petrol prices, which stood at ₹ 93.99 per litre, while diesel rates came down to ₹ 88.05 per litre, witnessing a drop of 15 paise.

Also Read: Top 5 Fuel Efficient CNG Cars In India Below ₹ 6 Lakh

State-run oil companies like Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum, and Bharat Petroleum currently revise fuel retail prices in India based on the global crude oil rates each day. Today Brent Crude is priced at $ 66.27 per barrel.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.