With fuel prices fluctuating frequently, it has become quite difficult to keep a check on monthly fuel expense. Despite a few price reductions, fuel rates still continue to affect pockets of Indian buyers. This is one of the reasons that Indian consumers' inclination towards CNG-powered cars has changed over time. Moreover, the CNG cars are frugal, affordable and low maintenance. On that note, we bring you the top five fuel-efficient CNG cars that you can buy below ₹ 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR is the most fuel-efficient CNG car with 33.54 km/kg of mileage.

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR is one the most successful CNG-powered cars available in the country today. It's the most fuel-efficient car on our list which is claimed to offer a mileage of 33.54 km/kg. The WagonR S-CNG is offered in the LXi and LXi (O) variants. The LXi variant is priced at ₹ 5.45 lakh whereas the other model costs ₹ 5.52 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The S-CNG version of the WagonR is powered by the 1.0-litre petrol motor that develops 58 bhp and 78 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission only.

Fuel Efficiency: 32.52 km/kg

Price: ₹ 5.45 lakh - ₹ 5.52 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The Maruti Suzuki Alto is one of the most affordable, low maintenance and frugal car available in the market.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto entry-level car is well-known for its affordability and low maintenance cost. It is also one of the most economical offerings when it comes to mileage. The carmaker claims the CNG version can return a mileage of 31.59 km/kg. Maruti Suzuki offers the Alto CNG in two variants - LXi and LXi (O). The hatchback is powered by a 796 cc three-cylinder, petrol motor tuned for 48 bhp 69 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The prices of the Alto CNG starts at ₹ 4.43 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Fuel Efficiency: 31.59 km/kg

Price: ₹ 4.43 lakh - ₹ 4.48 lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso delivers an impressive fuel economy of 31.2 km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki India launched the CNG derivative of the S-Presso last year in the country. The car is available in four variants to choose from - LXi, LXi (O), VXi and VXi (O). It gets a starting price of ₹ 4.89 lakh for the base LXi variant, going up to ₹ 5.18 lakh for the top-end VXi (O) version. The S-Presso CNG is powered by the same 1.0-litre petrol engine borrowed from the Alto K10. The motor develops 67 bhp of maximum power against a peak torque of 90 Nm, while mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The car delivers an impressive fuel economy of 31.2 km/kg (ARAI).

Fuel Efficiency: 31.2 kg/km

Price - ₹ 4.89 lakh - ₹ 5.18 lakh

Hyundai Santro

The Hyundai Santro CNG gets a starting price of ₹ 5.86 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Hyundai Santro is an attractive option if you are looking for CNG-powered cars. It is offered in two variants - Magna and Sportz with a starting price of ₹ 5.86 lakh going up to ₹ 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Under the bonnet, the CNG derivative of the hatchback gets a 1.1-litre, 4-cylinder engine that is tuned to make 59 bhp and 84 Nm of power figures. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only. The carmaker claims the car can return a mileage of 30.48 km/kg (ARAI).

Fuel efficiency: 30.48 kg/km

Price: ₹ 5.86 Lakh - ₹ 5.99 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio returns a mileage of 30.47 km/kg

The BS6 version of the Celerio CNG was launched in India last year, which was in line with the brand's vision of Mission Green Million. Currently, the CNG version of the hatchback is offered in two variants - VXi and VXi (O). While the former is priced at ₹ 5.72 lakh, the latter costs ₹ 5.78 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine which is tuned to put out 66 bhp and 90 Nm. It comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard. The car returns a mileage of 30.47 km/kg (ARAI).

Fuel Efficiency: 30.47kg/km

Price: ₹ 5.72 lakh - ₹ 5.78 lakh

