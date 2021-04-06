Economical and affordable are two factors that we as buyers always consider while purchasing new products, be it a car or a motorcycle. The consumer buying sentiments are directly proportionate to these factors because, well, they want something that will be lighter on the pocket, right? And mileage is an important factor that car buyers consider while purchasing a new car. On that note, we list down the top five most fuel-efficient petrol-driven cars with a manual transmission that you can purchase below ₹ 10 lakh in India.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the most fuel efficient car petrol car on our list

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the most fuel-efficient petrol car on the list which is available in the country. The manual variants of the premium hatchback are priced between ₹ 5.90 lakh to ₹ 8.07 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The manual variants of the car are claimed to offer a mileage of 23.87 kmpl. The Baleno comes with a 1.2-litre VVT engine that makes about 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. The smart hybrid version, which gets the latest SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle from Suzuki) technology, is powered with a 1.2-litre Dual VVT engine, which makes around 89 bhp and the same 113 Nm of torque that comes mated to a 5-speed manual unit as standard.

Price: ₹ 5.90 Lakh - ₹ 8.07 Lakh

Fuel Efficiency: 23.87 kmpl (ARAI)

Toyota Glanza

Toyota Glanza is essentially a cross-badged Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Toyota Glanza is essentially a Maruti Suzuki Baleno which was the first product to come out from the Suzuki-Toyota partnership. Like the Baleno, the Toyota Glanza is also a petrol-only model. The car uses the same mechanicals as that of the Baleno. While the G trim gets the 1.2-litre K12N engine with a mild-hybrid motor, developing 89 bhp and 113 Nm, the V trim gets a regular 1.2-litre K12M engine that makes 82 bhp and 113 Nm. The company claims the Glanza offers a mileage of 21.01 kmpl for the V MT trim and 23.87 kmpl for the G MT (mild-hybrid) trim.

Price: ₹ 7.18 - ₹ 7.90 Lakh

Fuel Efficiency: 23.87 kmpl (ARAI)

Maruti Suzuki Dzire MT

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire is being offered with a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is another car from the Indo-Japanese carmaker that has made to our list of most fuel-efficient petrol cars that can be bought under ₹ 10 lakh bracket in the country. The updated version of the subcompact sedan was launched in India last year. The car comes powered by an updated k-Series BS6 compliant 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine which makes 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. It is paired to a five-speed manual as standard along with an optional AMT gearbox. The Dzire is claimed to return ARAI mileage of 23.26 kmpl.

Price: ₹ 5.94 Lakh - ₹ 8.40 Lakh

Fuel Efficiency: 23.26 kmpl (ARAI)

Maruti Suzuki Swift MT

The new Swift is now more fuel-efficient than the predecessor

The next car on the list is Maruti Suzuki's Swift hatchback. The current generation car was introduced in the country in 2018. It has been one of the best selling cars from the carmaker that is offered in four trims - LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+. In January 2021, the iconic car clocked 23 lakh unit sales milestone in India. It is powered by a new-generation 1.2-litre Dual Jet VVT petrol engine that makes 88 bhp and 113 Nm of power figures. The new Swift is now more fuel-efficient as the carmaker claims an ARAI certified mileage of 23.20 kmpl on the manual version.

Price: ₹ 5.73 Lakh - ₹ 7.91 Lakh

Fuel Efficiency: 23.20 kmpl (ARAI)

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Maruti Suzuki Alto is one of the longest-running nameplates in the country

The Alto entry-level hatchback is one of the most affordable, frugal and low maintenance cars sold in India. Moreover, it is one of the longest-running nameplates in the country, being on sale for the last 20 years. The car comes powered by a BS6-compliant 796cc, three-cylinder engine that puts out 47 bhp at 6000 rpm and 69 Nm at 3500 rpm. The Alto is claimed to return a fuel economy of 22.05 kmpl (ARAI-certified).

Price: ₹ 3 Lakh - ₹ 4.48 Lakh

Fuel Efficiency: 22.05 kmpl

