2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Exterior Design Previewed In Official Sketches

In the build-up to its market launch, Hyundai India has offered a glimpse of the India-spec 2024 Creta facelift by publishing the first design sketches of the updated SUV. As is the case with most sketches, these, too, exaggerate the wheel and tyre sizes to create a more striking visual effect, but also provide a clear look at what the styling changes on the 2024 Creta are like.

With the adoption of the ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language, gone are some of the bold facial elements that polarised opinion, replaced by L-shaped LED daytime running lights and a ‘black chrome’ grille, along with redesigned clusters for the quad-beam LED headlights and a new faux skid plate. The rear, too, sees big changes, with the tail-light design mirroring the frontal DRL layout, connected by a full-width light bar. These changes are aimed at bringing the Creta facelift visually closer to Hyundai's global SUV offerings.

Light bar linking LED tail-lights set within a black decorative strip to accentuate width of the SUV.

In previous teasers, Hyundai has confirmed the facelifted Creta will offer over 70 connected features. The upgraded model will be equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen featuring in-built navigation, an 8-speaker Bose sound system and a complimentary one-year subscription to the Jio-Saavn music streaming app. The Creta facelift introduces a new 10.25-inch digital instruments display that can display ADAS alerts, tyre pressure monitoring, blind-view monitor, and more. Additional features include dual-zone auto climate control, ventilated seats, an 8-way powered driver's seat and a panoramic sunroof.

The facelifted Creta will come with twin 10.25-inch screens.

In terms of safety, Hyundai has integrated up to 19 Level 2 ADAS features and over 70 safety features into the updated Creta, with 36 of them being standard, including six airbags, disc brakes for all four wheels and electronic stability control.

Bookings for the 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift are now officially open ahead of its launch. Buyers can reserve the compact SUV by making a token payment of Rs. 25,000. Booking options are available at authorised Hyundai dealerships or through the company's online retail platform ‘Click to Buy.’