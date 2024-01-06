Hyundai Creta Facelift Spotted Fully Undisguised Ahead Of January 16 Launch

Hyundai India is set to launch the Creta facelift on January 16, and prior to its launch, images of the much-awaited SUV have surfaced on the internet, devoid of any camouflage. While the brand did release some information about the upcoming Creta facelift such as it offering level-two ADAS along with 70+ safety features, details about the exterior design changes were scarce. The latest spy shots reveal the design and styling of the updated SUV.

The side profile of the Creta facelift remains mostly unchanged in comparison to the current generation

The Creta facelift adopts Hyundai’s Global Design Language of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ and is visually more in line with the new Santa Fe and Exter. At the front, it gets H-shaped LED DRLs with quad-beam LED headlights. Moreover, the grille design is new and reminiscent of the current Venue, and it also gets a beefier-looking front bumper with a larger air intake. The rear section, too, will get connected LED taillights and a new bumper design. The front and the rear sport a faux skid plate, enhancing the look of the Creta facelift.

The most prominent design feature of the rear is the connected LED taillights

Moreover, Hyundai will also offer more than 70 connected features on the new Creta along with a new 10.25-inch touchscreen with in-built navigation, a Bose premium sound system with 8 speakers and a one-year complimentary subscription to Jio-Saavn music streaming app. The Creta facelift will also get a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, which can showcase ADAS alerts, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a blind view monitor and so on.

Changes to the interiors include a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and a 10.25-inch digital driver's display

Other features on the new Creta include ventilated seats, an 8-way powered driver seat and a panoramic sunroof. The new Creta will also have dual-zone automatic temperature control as well. Bookings for the 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift have officially opened ahead of its launch. Interested customers can book the compact SUV for a token of Rs. 25,000. Pre-booking can be done either at an authorised Hyundai dealership or on the company's online retail platform ‘Click to Buy’.

Hyundai have signed Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone as the brand ambassadors for the Creta facelift

Under the hood, the 2024 Hyundai Creta will continue to come with a petrol, a diesel engine and a turbo petrol option. While the former two are the same 1.5-litre units as before, however, the older 1.4-litre turbo petrol has been replaced by the new 1.5-litre turbo GDI petrol engine, which we have sampled before in the Seltos facelift. The new Creta will also get the option of four transmission options including 6-speed Manual, IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), 7-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) and 6-speed Automatic transmission.

