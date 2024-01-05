Login

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Get ADAS, New Safety Features

Hyundai Motor India has revealed a few details with regards to safety features and technology on the Creta facelift, which will be launched on January 16, 2024.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on January 5, 2024

Story
  • 2024 Hyundai Creta to get 19 Level-2 ADAS features
  • It will also get 70+ connected features
  • The new Creta will also have 36 standard safety features

The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift will be launched in India on January 16, 2024, and before it is launched, the company has been releasing little nuggets of information on the new model. This time around, Hyundai revealed that the updated Creta will have up to 19 level-two ADAS features along with 70+ safety features out of which 36 will be standard. The standard features on the Creta facelift include – 6 airbags, disc brakes all around, electronic stability control, advanced high strength steel body structure and much more.  

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Facelift Powertrain Options Confirmed

 

Hyundai will also offer more than 70 connected features on the new Creta along with a new 10.24-inch touchscreen with in-built navigation, Bose premium sound system with 8 speakers and a one year complimentary subscription of Jio-Saavn music streaming app. The Creta facelift will also get a new 10.24-inch digital instrument cluster which can showcase ADAS alerts, tyre pressure monitoring system, blind view monitor and so on. 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Facelifts Bookings Open

 

Other features on the new Creta include ventilated seats, 8-way powered driver seat and a panoramic sunroof. The new Creta will also have dual zone automatic temperature control as well. Bookings for the 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift have officially opened ahead of its launch. Interested customers can book the compact SUV for a token of Rs. 25,000. Pre-booking can be done either at an authorised Hyundai dealership or on the company's online retail platform ‘Click to Buy’.

