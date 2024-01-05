2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Get ADAS, New Safety Features
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 5, 2024
- 2024 Hyundai Creta to get 19 Level-2 ADAS features
- It will also get 70+ connected features
- The new Creta will also have 36 standard safety features
The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift will be launched in India on January 16, 2024, and before it is launched, the company has been releasing little nuggets of information on the new model. This time around, Hyundai revealed that the updated Creta will have up to 19 level-two ADAS features along with 70+ safety features out of which 36 will be standard. The standard features on the Creta facelift include – 6 airbags, disc brakes all around, electronic stability control, advanced high strength steel body structure and much more.
Also Read: Hyundai Creta Facelift Powertrain Options Confirmed
Hyundai will also offer more than 70 connected features on the new Creta along with a new 10.24-inch touchscreen with in-built navigation, Bose premium sound system with 8 speakers and a one year complimentary subscription of Jio-Saavn music streaming app. The Creta facelift will also get a new 10.24-inch digital instrument cluster which can showcase ADAS alerts, tyre pressure monitoring system, blind view monitor and so on.
Also Read: Hyundai Creta Facelifts Bookings Open
Other features on the new Creta include ventilated seats, 8-way powered driver seat and a panoramic sunroof. The new Creta will also have dual zone automatic temperature control as well. Bookings for the 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift have officially opened ahead of its launch. Interested customers can book the compact SUV for a token of Rs. 25,000. Pre-booking can be done either at an authorised Hyundai dealership or on the company's online retail platform ‘Click to Buy’.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Hyundai Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-15969 second ago
The 450 Apex is poised to be the most powerful derivative of the 450 range and will be produced in limited numbers.
-15872 second ago
The Chetak Premium is available in two versions: the standard and the feature-rich TecPac.
-14011 second ago
Total car deliveries reached 2,423 units for the Swedish brand, a significant increase from the 1,851 units sold in 2022.
-12111 second ago
Developed over a period of two-and-a-half years, the first born electric architecture from Tata Motors will debut with the Punch EV.
-12063 second ago
The success can be attributed to several new car launches in 2023.
-6762 second ago
The naked roadster, based on the made-in-India Aprilia RS 457, still seems to be in prototype form, so any confirmed news of a production version is only expected later in 2024.
-5755 second ago
Based on Tata’s new dedicated ‘Acti.ev’ architecture, the Punch EV will slot in below the Nexon EV in the portfolio.
-629 second ago
The 750S claims the title of McLaren's most powerful series-production vehicle.
-589 second ago
Kia reported record global sales of over 3.08 million vehicles in 2023, a 6.3% increase versus 2022. The company aims to surpass 3.2 million units sold globally in 2024
49 minutes ago
Tata Motors has delivered over 1,500 electric buses to various municipal corporations across multiple Indian cities
2 days ago
The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift is all set to be launched in India on January 16, and ahead of its launch, the company has now opened bookings for the compact SUV. Customers can book the new Creta for a token of Rs. 25,000.
3 days ago
Additionally, the company also saw an increase of 10 per cent in exports, up from 1,48,300 units in CY22 to 1,63,675 units in CY23
8 days ago
The latest spy shots give us a glimpse into the Hyundai Creta facelift's interior
13 days ago
The Creta facelift is set to debut on January 16, 2024, and will feature significant changes on the outside, ADAS and more
13 days ago
There were only two carmakers in April 2021's Top 10 list - Maruti Suzuki India, and Hyundai Motor India - and the former has taken a majority of the real estate on the chart with 7 models. The remaining 3 models were from Hyundai.