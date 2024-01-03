Login

Hyundai Creta Variants, Powertrain Options Confirmed Ahead Of January 16 Launch

The Creta retains its expansive engine-gearbox catalogue even in facelift guise
By Dhruv Attri

1 mins read

Published on January 3, 2024

Story
  • Hyundai Creta facelift will be launched on 16 January.
  • It will be available in 7 variants.
  • Turbo petrol engine only available with DCT gearbox.

Hyundai Motor India  recently opened up the bookings for the new Creta at Rs 25,000. If you’re planning to book one, then we have more details about its variant lineup and powertrain options which will come in handy.  

 

Story

 

The facelifted Creta will be sold in seven trims, namely E, EX, S, S (O), SX, SX Tech and SX (O). The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and diesel will continue, but it will also get the 158 bhp 1.5-litre turbo petrol with a 7-speed DCT. Here’s a look at the variant-wise powertrain options.

 

 EEXSS(O)SXSX TechSX (O)
1.5 Petrol MTYesYesYesYesYesYesYes
1.5 Petrol CVT   Yes YesYes
1.5 Turbo DCT      Yes
1.5 Diesel MTYesYesYesYes YesYes
1.5 Diesel AT   Yes  Yes

Only the 1.5-litre petrol manual is available across all variants. Interestingly, Hyundai will offer the new turbo-petrol with just the 7-speed DCT and not a manual gearbox. Moreover, it's only available in the top variant, unlike the mechanically-related Kia Seltos. The Seltos’ turbo is not only available with an intelligent manual transmission (iMT) but can also be had in lower, more accessible variants. 

 

The 2024 Hyundai Creta gets a massive upgrade in terms of features. It now gets connected LED DRLs upfront, redesigned grille and headlamp design, new alloy wheel design and a lot more. On the inside, it gets a single piece unit for the infotainment system and driver display, updated dashboard design and more. Additionally, it gets ADAS, dual AC and 360-degree cameras. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Bookings Open For Rs. 25,000; Rolls Out New Teasers

