Hyundai Creta Variants, Powertrain Options Confirmed Ahead Of January 16 Launch

Hyundai Motor India recently opened up the bookings for the new Creta at Rs 25,000. If you’re planning to book one, then we have more details about its variant lineup and powertrain options which will come in handy.

The facelifted Creta will be sold in seven trims, namely E, EX, S, S (O), SX, SX Tech and SX (O). The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and diesel will continue, but it will also get the 158 bhp 1.5-litre turbo petrol with a 7-speed DCT. Here’s a look at the variant-wise powertrain options.

E EX S S(O) SX SX Tech SX (O) 1.5 Petrol MT Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 1.5 Petrol CVT Yes Yes Yes 1.5 Turbo DCT Yes 1.5 Diesel MT Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 1.5 Diesel AT Yes Yes

Only the 1.5-litre petrol manual is available across all variants. Interestingly, Hyundai will offer the new turbo-petrol with just the 7-speed DCT and not a manual gearbox. Moreover, it's only available in the top variant, unlike the mechanically-related Kia Seltos. The Seltos’ turbo is not only available with an intelligent manual transmission (iMT) but can also be had in lower, more accessible variants.

The 2024 Hyundai Creta gets a massive upgrade in terms of features. It now gets connected LED DRLs upfront, redesigned grille and headlamp design, new alloy wheel design and a lot more. On the inside, it gets a single piece unit for the infotainment system and driver display, updated dashboard design and more. Additionally, it gets ADAS, dual AC and 360-degree cameras.