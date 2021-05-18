In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices have increased by 27 paise and 29 paise respectively

After a day's pause, the state-owned oil companies on Tuesday have increased fuel prices across the country. According to Indian Oil Corporation, petrol became costlier by 27 paise from ₹ 92.58 per litre to ₹ 92.85 per litre, while diesel prices soared by 29 paise from ₹ 83.22 per litre to ₹ 83.51 per litre in the national capital. For the first time, petrol has breached ₹ 99 per litre mark in Mumbai. Customers in the financial capital, Mumbai, will have to pay ₹ 99.14 a litre for petrol, and ₹ 90.71 a litre for diesel.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices across five major metros on May 18, 2021:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi ₹ 92.85 ₹ 83.51 Mumbai ₹ 99.14 ₹ 90.71 Chennai ₹ 94.54 ₹ 88.34 Kolkata ₹ 92.92 ₹ 86.35 Bengaluru ₹ 95.94 ₹ 88.53

In Kolkata, petrol is priced at ₹ 92.92 per litre, while diesel costs ₹ 86.35 per litre, while in Chennai petrol and diesel prices stand at ₹ 94.54 per litre and ₹ 88.34 per litre, respectively. On the other hand, in Bengaluru, petrol prices currently stand at ₹ 95.94 per litre, while diesel is retailed at ₹ 88.53 per litre.

Petrol has already surpassed ₹ 100 per litre mark in several parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, fuel prices touched a new high of ₹ 103.88 a litre and ₹ 96.30 a litre for petrol and diesel, respectively. Petrol rates are inching towards ₹ 100 per litre mark in the cities like Mumbai, Thane, Jaipur, Kolhapur and Nashik.

Fuel rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT). Changes in fuel prices are implemented at 6 am every day. The oil marketing companies like - Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum are revising domestic fuel prices on daily bases.

