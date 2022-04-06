Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For Fifth Time In A Row; Up By 80 Paise

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday, April 6 with both fuels costlier by 80 paise per litre. Wednesday's price revision also marked the 14th time prices were hiked in the last 16 days with prices of both fuels now up by a cumulative Rs 10 per litre each since daily price revisions were recommenced on March 22. Price for petrol in Delhi on Wednesday stood at Rs. 105.41 per litre while diesel climbed to Rs. 96.67 per litre.

Moving to Mumbai, price for petrol crossed the Rs. 120 per litre mark for the first time in the financial capital. Wednesday morning saw the fuel retail for Rs. 120.51 per litre while diesel climbed to Rs. 104.77 per litre. This marked a hike of 84 paise for petrol and 85 paise for diesel respectively.

City Petrol (price per litre) Diesel (price per litre) Delhi Rs. 105.41 Rs. 96.67 Mumbai Rs. 120.51 Rs. 104.77 Bangalore Rs. 111.09 Rs. 94.79 Chennai Rs. 110.85 Rs. 100.94 Kolkata Rs. 115.12 Rs. 99.83

In Bangalore petrol rose to Rs. 111.09 per litre while diesel retailed at Rs. 94.79 per litre. In Chennai petrol was priced at Rs. 110.85 per litre on Wednesday morning with diesel at Rs. 100.94 per litre. In Kolkata diesel is now just a hair short of the Rs. 100 mark at Rs. 99.83 per litre. Petrol was priced at Rs. 115.12 per litre.

CNG prices hiked in Delhi and Mumbai

Price hikes though were not just limited to petrol and diesel, Indraprastha Gas (IG) – the supplier for CNG in Delhi-NCR – and Mahanagar Gas (MGL) – the supplier in Mumbai and surround areas – both announced hikes in prices of CNG.

CNG prices hiked by Rs 2.5 per kg in Delhi-NCR and by Rs 7 per kg in Mumbai and neighbouring areas.

IG hiked prices for CNG in Delhi and neighbouring areas by Rs. 2.5 per kg for the second time this week with the fuel priced at Rs. 66.61 per kg in the National capital. The complete prices of CNG in Delhi and NCR are below.

Region Price per kg NCT of Delhi Rs. 66.61 Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad Rs. 69.18 Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli Rs.73.86 Gurugram Rs.74.94 Rewari Rs.77.07 Karnal & Kaithal Rs.75.27 Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur Rs. 78.40 Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand Rs.76.89

Meanwhile in Mumbai, the recent Rs. 6 per kg reduction in CNG prices proved to only be temporary. MGL hiked prices of the fuel by a notable Rs. 7 per litre with effect from April 6 with the price spiking to Rs. 67 per litre for Mumbai and neighbouring areas. The hike in price is likely due to the higher prices of domestically produced natural gas announced by the Centre earlier this month.