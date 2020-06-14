New Cars and Bikes in India

Petrol, Diesel Prices Revised For the Eighth Day In A Row

Petrol and diesel rates were hiked for the eighth consecutive day on Sunday as the price of petrol went up by 62 paise per litre, while diesel became dearer by 64 paise a litre today.

Fuel prices vary from state-to-state depending on VAT or local sales tax

Highlights

  • Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 62 paise a litre and 64 paise a litre
  • Rates of petrol and diesel have been revised across the country
  • Fuel prices vary from state-to-state depending on VAT or local sales tax

The petrol and diesel prices have gone up for the eighth consecutive day across all metro cities in the country. With the new retail prices coming into effect this morning, the price of petrol and diesel now stand at  ₹ 75.78 per litre and ₹ 74.03 per litre respectively in the capital city. On Sunday, petrol retailed at pumps in Delhi at ₹ 75.16, which has been hiked by 62 paise. Diesel previously priced at  ₹ 73.39 per litre, sees a price increase of 64 paise per litre in Delhi. The consumers in Mumbai will have to pay ₹ 82.70 per litre for petrol and ₹ 72.64 per litre for diesel.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For The Seventh Consecutive Day

o8u5uh0k

Petrol and diesel have become costlier by ₹ 4.52 per litre & ₹ 4.64 per litre respectively since the end of the lockdown

Chennai residents will have to shell out  ₹ 79.53 petrol and Rs 72.10 for diesel. In Kolkata, petrol is being sold at ₹ 77.64 per litre and diesel at ₹ 69.80 per litre. The prices for the petroleum products were hiked by 59 paise a litre and 58 paise a litre yesterday in Delhi. The oil companies hiked the prices of petrol and diesel for the seventh straight day for adjusting retail retails with costs post a long pause of over 80 days.

The revision in the prices of the petroleum products is carried out throughout the country, and the prices are subject to vary from state to state depending on the local sales tax or VAT imposed by the state government.

uprp45hg

Petrol and diesel prices went up by 62 paise a litre and 64 paise a litre today

The oil marketing companies decided to freeze the rate revision in mid-March as the government increased the excise duty on the petroleum products for additional finances for fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. The oil companies such as Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) adjusted the excise duty hike against the fall in the retail rates, instead of passing it to the customers.

