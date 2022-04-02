Petrol, Diesel See 10th Price Hike In 12 Days; Prices Up By Rs. 7.20

Petrol and diesel prices rose yet again marking the 10th price hike in 12 days since the 4-and-a-half month long hiatus in rate revision ended on March 22. The recurring price hikes have increased political tension between parties, and has raised concerns over how far high could the prices go. Today's hike saw petrol and diesel prices being increased by 80 paise in the national capital, following a similar trend in the last few days, as the prices of petrol have climbed by as much as Rs. 7.20 per litre since March 22. Petrol is now priced at Rs. 102.61 per litre and Diesel at Rs. 93.87 per litre.

City Petrol ( Price per litre) Diesel (Price per litre) Delhi Rs. 102.61 Rs. 93.87 Mumbai Rs. 117.57 Rs. 101.79 Bangalore Rs. 108.14 Rs. 92.05 Chennai Rs. 108.21 Rs. 98.28 Kolkata Rs. 112.19 Rs. 97.02

Mumbai saw an 86 paise hike in petrol and 85 paise hike in diesel, as the fuel prices reached another all time high in the financial capital of the country with no end to the hike in sight. The petrol prices sit at Rs. 117.57 per litre and Diesel at Rs. 101.79, making Mumbai the only major city to have diesel rates higher than Rs. 100 too, as petrol rates are now well above Rs. 100 throughout the country.

Other cities saw a hike in the ballpark of 80 paise too, as Chennai saw a prices go up by 76 paise in both petrol and diesel, taking the costs to Rs. 108.21 and Rs. 98.28 respectively. Prices in Kolkata also went up by 83 paise and 80 paise for petrol and diesel, raising them to Rs. 112.19 and Rs. 97.02 respectively, as the prices in Bangalore now sit at Rs. 108.14 for petrol and Rs. 92.05 for diesel.