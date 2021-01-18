Fuel prices have gone up by 25 paise, with petrol prices reaching a new high of Rs. 85.95/litre in Delhi

Fuel prices in India have gone up again, hitting an all-time high of ₹ 85.95 per litre in Delhi, a 25 paise hike compared to a day ago, when it was Rs 84.70 per litre. Diesel prices on, the other hand, saw a similar hike, going up from ₹ 74.88 per litre to ₹ 75.13 per litre, in the National Capital. At the same time, petrol prices in Mumbai touched a whopping ₹ 91.56 per litre, while diesel prices have risen to ₹ 81.87 per litre.

City Petrol Diesel Delhi ₹ 85.95 ₹ 75.13 Mumbai ₹ 91.56 ₹ 81.87 Chennai ₹ 87.63 ₹ 80.43 Kolkata ₹ 86.39 ₹ 78.72 Bengaluru ₹ 87.82 ₹ 79.67

Changes in fuel prices are implemented at 6 am every day

Similarly, other metro cities too have seen an increase in fuel prices. In Chennai, petrol prices have touched ₹ 87.63 per litre, while diesel is now priced at ₹ 80.43 per litre. In Kolkata petrol is now priced at ₹ 86.39 per litre, while diesel priced has reached ₹ 78.72 per litre today. On the other hand, in Bengaluru, petrol and diesel are now priced at ₹ 87.82 per litre and ₹ 79.67 per litre, respectively. Currently, petrol prices have reached their highest ever in Delhi, while diesel prices are at a record high in Mumbai.

Right now, India's oil marketing companies like - Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum are revising domestic fuel prices on daily bases. Changes in fuel prices are implemented at 6 am every day. The priced are determined as per global benchmarks of crude oil rates, and by taking changes in the foreign exchange rates into account. Today, Brent crude fell 1.51 per cent to $ 55.57 per barrel.

