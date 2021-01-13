New Cars and Bikes in India
Petrol Price Hits All-Time Of ₹ 84.45/Litre In Delhi; Breaches ₹ 91/Litre Mark In Mumbai

Domestic petrol rates were hiked by the state-owned marketing companies across the metro cities in India leading to touch an all-time high of Rs. 84.45 per litre in Delhi.

By  | Updated:
Customers in Mumbai will have to pay Rs. 91.07 per litre for petrol
Customers in Mumbai will have to pay Rs. 91.07 per litre for petrol

Highlights

  • Petrol prices in Delhi touched all-time high of Rs. 84. 45 per litre
  • In Mumbai, Diesel is diesel is at a record high of Rs. 81.34 per litre
  • Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily by the state-run OMCs

The oil marketing companies on Wednesday revised domestic fuel prices across the country. Petrol rates have now touched an all-time high of ₹ 84.45 per litre in the national capital. The state-owned fuel retailed increased the rates of petrol and diesel after 5-day hiatus. According to Indian Oil Corporation, petrol rates were hiked by 25 paise from ₹ 84.20 per litre to ₹ 84.45 per litre in Delhi. However, diesel rates were also hiked by 25 paise from ₹ 74.38 per litre to ₹ 74.63 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel retailed at ₹ 85.92 per litre and ₹ 78.22 per litre, respectively.

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel per litre in the five metros on January 13, 2021:

City Petrol Diesel
Delhi ₹ 84.45 ₹ 74.63
Mumbai ₹ 91.07 ₹ 81.34
Chennai ₹ 87.18 ₹ 79.95
Kolkata ₹ 85.92 ₹ 78.22
Bengaluru ₹ 87.30 ₹ 79.14

With new price coming into effect, petrol is at a record high in the national capital, while this is the highest ever price for diesel in Mumbai. On Wednesday, petrol and diesel prices shot past ₹ 91 per and ₹ 81 per litre in the Financial capital of the country. Buyers in Mumbai will have to shell out ₹ 91.07 a litre of petrol and ₹ 81.34 a litre of diesel, respectively.

Petrol price in Chennai has been increased to ₹ 87.18 per litre, which cost of diesel has hiked to 79.95 rupees per litre. In Kolkata, petrol and diesel retailed at ₹ 85.92 per litre and ₹ 78.22 per litre, respectively. The two auto fuels in Bengaluru cost ₹ 87.30 a litre and ₹ 79.14 a litre for petrol and diesel respectively.

Fuel prices vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

0 Comments

Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum are the three leading oil marketing companies. They revise domestic fuel prices with global benchmarks by taking into account alterations in the foreign exchange rates accordingly. The fuel rates vary from state to state in the country due to the value-added tax or VAT.

