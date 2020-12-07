New Cars and Bikes in India
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For Sixth Consecutive Day, Rates Hit Two Year High

Petrol and diesel prices have been revised for the sixth straight day across all metro cities. With a hike of 30 paise, petrol currently retails at Rs. 83.71 per litre, while diesel rates were increased by 26 paise to Rs. 73.87 per litre in Delhi.

Charanpreet Singh
Customers in Mumbai will have to pay Rs. 90.34 per litre of petrol expand View Photos
Customers in Mumbai will have to pay Rs. 90.34 per litre of petrol

Highlights

  • Petrol and Diesel prices have touched two-year highs
  • Petrol price in Mumbai hiked by 29 paise, to Rs. 90.34 per litre
  • Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily by the state-run OMCs

Domestic fuel rates on Monday were hiked for the sixth consecutive day by the state-owned marketing companies across the metro cities in India leading the prices to touch two-year high. As per the notification from Indian Oil Corporation, petrol and diesel rates were increased by 30 paise and 26 paise in the national capital. Due to firming international oil prices, there has been a continuous revision in fuel prices across the country. In the last sixteen days, the fuel rates have been hiked on fifteen occasions that came into effect from 6 am today.

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel per litre in the five metros on December 7, 2020:

City Petrol Diesel
Delhi ₹ 83.71 ₹ 73.87
Mumbai ₹ 90.34 ₹ 80.51
Chennai ₹ 86.51 ₹ 79.21
Kolkata ₹ 85.19 ₹ 77.44
Bengaluru ₹ 86.51 ₹ 78.31

Also Read: Petrol Price Crosses ₹ 90 Per Litre Mark In Mumbai, Diesel Above ₹ 80 Per Litre​

Diesel prices crossed ₹ 90 per litre-mark in Mumbai on Sunday

On Sunday, petrol and diesel prices shot past ₹ 90 per litre and ₹ 80 per litre in Mumbai. With a new revision in fuel rates, petrol retails at ₹ 90.34 per litre and ₹ 80.51 per litre. Buyers in the capital city will have to shell out ₹ 83.71 for one litre of petrol and will have to pay ₹ 73.87 per litre for diesel. The fuel prices have seen a cumulative hike of ₹ 2.65 per and ₹ 3.42 per litre, respectively. Petrol and diesel rates remained static since September 22 and October 2, respectively. The OMCs started revising rates of auto fuels from November 20 onwards.

Petrol price in Kolkata has been increased to ₹ 85.19 per litre, which was ₹ 84.90 per litre on Sunday. Similarly, the cost of diesel also increased by 26 paise from 77.18 to 77.44 rupees per litre. In Chennai, petrol and diesel retailed at ₹ 86.51 per litre and ₹ 79.21 per litre, respectively. The two auto fuels in Bengaluru cost ₹ 86.51 per litre and ₹ 78.31 per litre for petrol and diesel respectively.

Fuel prices vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Fourth Consecutive Day On Saturday​

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have been revising the retail rates of petroleum products since November 20, 2020. The 58-day hiatus in petrol price revision and 48-day status quo on diesel rates were preceded by no change in rates between June 30 and August 15 and an 85-day status quo between March 17 and June 6.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

