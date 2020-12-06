Petrol Price Crosses Rs. 90 Per Litre Mark In Mumbai, Diesel Above Rs. 80 Per Litre

Customers in Mumbai will have to shell out Rs. 90.05 per litre of petrol

State-owned oil marketing companies on Sunday again increased the prices of petrol and diesel across all metro cities for the fifth straight day. As per the notification from Indian Oil Corporation, petrol and diesel have become dearer by up to 28 paise and up to 30 paise respectively. With the continuous revision in fuel rates, diesel prices on Friday breached ₹ 80-mark in seven districts across the Maharashtra state. On Saturday, auto fuels in Mumbai retailed at ₹ 89.78 per litre and ₹ 79.93 per litre, respectively.

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel in the five metros on December 06, 2020:

City Petrol Diesel Mumbai 90.05 80.23 Delhi 83.41 73.61 Chennai 86.25 78.97 Kolkata 84.90 77.18 Bengaluru ₹ 86.20 78.03

Diesel surpassed ₹ 90 per litre-mark on Sunday as OMCs increased fuel rate by 30 paise

Petrol and diesel rates in Mumbai have crossed ₹ 90 per litre and ₹ 80 per litre mark. While diesel is retailed at ₹ 80.23 per litre, petrol costs ₹ 90.05 per litre with a hike of 30 paise and 27 paise, respectively.

Customers in Delhi will have to shell out ₹ 83.41 per litre for petrol and will have to pay ₹ 73.61 for a litre of diesel. The fuel rates have been hiked on fourteen occasions that came into effect from 6 am today as they have seen a cumulative hike of ₹ 2.35 per and ₹ 3.16 per litre respectively.

The retail price of petrol in Kolkata went up by 27 paise to Rs 84.90 per litre from ₹ 84.63 per litre, and diesel has breached ₹ 77-mark as it retails at ₹ 77.18 per litre. In Chennai and Bengaluru, petrol retailed at ₹ 86.25 and ₹ 86.20 respectively. On the other hand, diesel retailed at ₹ 78.97 in Chennai and ₹ 78.03 in Bengaluru.

Fuel prices vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have been revising the retail rates of petroleum products since November 20, 2020. The 58-day hiatus in petrol price revision and 48-day status quo on diesel rates were preceded by no change in rates between June 30 and August 15 and an 85-day status quo between March 17 and June 6.

The country's three major oil marketing firms, which includes Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation revise petrol and diesel rates on daily basis. They also make necessary changes to align the petroleum prices with global benchmark and dollar-rupee exchange rate.

