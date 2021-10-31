Planning To Buy A Used Skoda Rapid? Here Are Some Pros And Cons

The Skoda Rapid is one of the most capable models in the compact sedan space if you are buying it purely for driving pleasure. The car has been in the market for over a decade now, but Skoda Auto India has made minimal changes to it over the years, however, it continues to be a strong contender in its class. Last year Skoda made it a petrol-only car offering a 1.0-litre TSI engine and right now, the Rapid is among the most affordable compact sedans in India. However, if you plan to buy a pre-owned Skoda Rapid, here are some pros and cons you must know about.

Pros

1. The Skoda Rapid is a well-built car that offers good driving dynamics, handling and ride quality.

2. The new Rapid comes with a 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine which is a hoot to drive. However, the previous version of the car came in both petrol and diesel engine options.

3. Skoda no longer offers a diesel option with the Rapid, so the used car market is the place to look for one if you need the TDI engine.

4. The Rapid is one of the safer cars in its segment, and it comes with features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors. ESC and hill-hold assist are also offered but only with AT trims.

Cons

1. The Skoda Rapid has largely remained unchanged over the past decade, and it now looks dated. It needs an overhaul for sure.

2. The cabin of the Rapid too remains unchanged, and the design and styling of the car are quite unimpressive, to say the least.

3. The Rapid misses out on features like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, sunroof, LED headlamps. Also, things like the touchscreen infotainment system and flat-bottom steering when are only offered with the top-end trim.

4. The after-sales service and parts cost for the Skoda Rapid is still relatively more expensive compared to its more modern rivals.