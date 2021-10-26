Planning To Buy A Used Volkswagen Polo? Here Are Some Pros And Cons

The Volkswagen Polo is the entry-level model in the German carmaker's line-up. Despite launching a new generation of the Polo for the global markets, Volkswagen continues to sell the same car that was launched over a decade ago in India. And it is still the company's top-selling model in the country. The Volkswagen Polo has many takers in the pre-owned car market as well, and if you are planning to buy a used one, here are some pros and cons you should know about the car.

Pros

1. The Volkswagen Polo is a well-built German car that offers great driving dynamics, handling and ride quality.

2. The new Polo comes with a 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine which is a hoot to drive. However, the 1.2-litre mill that came with the older model is also quite fun-to-drive.

3. Volkswagen no longer offers a diesel option with the Polo, so the used car market is the place to look for one if you need the TDI engine.

4. The Volkswagen Polo is one of the safer cars in its segment, and it comes with features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors. ESC and hill-hold assist are also offered but only with AT trims.

Cons

1. The Volkswagen Polo doesn't get a lot of features that have become common among rivals like projector headlamps, LED DRLs, or LED taillight, and rear parking camera.

2. The Polo cabin design has largely remained unchanged over the past decade, and it now looks dated. It needs an overhaul for sure.

3. The after-sales service and parts cost for the Volkswagen Polo is still relatively more expensive compared to its more modern rivals. And it will be much higher if you have the Polo GT TSI with the DSG automatic gearbox.