Planning To Buy The Renault Kwid? Here Are 5 Pros And Cons

The Renault Kwid is one of the more popular entry-level hatchbacks in the country. It was just in September that the French carmaker launched the updated 2021 Renault Kwid in India, which came with revised features, a new colour option and improved safety features. In fact, the car was launched to mark Renault completing 10 years in the Indian market. Furthermore, combining its 10th-anniversary celebration with the festive season, Renault is offering several benefits this month. And if you are planning to buy the Kwid right now, we would ask you to check out these 5 pros and cons first.

Also Read: 2021 Renault Kwid Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.06 Lakh

Pros

1. The Renault Kwid is arguably the best-looking entry-level hatchback in the market. The car's SUV-like styling, rugged exterior, and vibrant single and dual-tone colour options make it an attractive package.

The Renault Kwid now comes with dual airbags as standard across all variants

2. With the updated 2021 model, the Renault Kwid now comes with dual airbags as standard across all variants. The model also comes with the driver side pyro tech and pretensioner as part of the update. It gets day and night IRVM as well.

3. The Kwid comes with a host of smart features like - LED daytime running lamps, LED taillights and alloy wheels. Inside, the Kwid gets a smart-looking interior with features like - an 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED instrument cluster. The Kwid now also comes with electrically operable ORVMs.

Also Read: 2021 Renault Kwid: All You Need To Know

The Kwid comes with an 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED instrument cluster

4. The Kwid is longer, wider and offers more wheelbase compared to its rivals, which translates into significantly more cabin space. The space at the front, as well as the rear, is acceptable for a car of this class, enough for 4 adults.

5. The Renault Kwid gets a peppy 1.0-litre petrol engine, along with the 800 cc naturally aspirated motor. The 1.0 petrol unit, which will be our pick, comes with both a 5-speed manual and an optional AMT unit.

Cons

1. While the Renault Kwid certainly looks quite attractive, however, the car's built quality is not very impressive. Especially, the cabin, which comes with low quality plastics, while the buttons and dials are also flimsy.

2. While the cabin is quite spacious, there isn't enough space for your knick-knacks. The Kwid has an absolute dearth of storage spaces, especially at the rear. Even the bottle holders are barely big enough to hold a small wattle bottle.

The plastic quality used inside the Renault Kwid could have been better

3. The driving experience on the Kwid is not the best. The steering is too light and feels wooden. While the car's NVH levels are also not very good.

4. While Renault has added a bunch of new safety features, the car still only comes with a lap belt for the rear middle passenger, and neither do we get ISOFIX child seat mounts. Renault also doesn't offer ESC (electronic stability control) even as an option.

Right now the Renault Kwid is more expensive than its two key rivals - S-Presso and Redi-GO

5. Priced between Rs. 4.07 lakh and Rs. 5.52 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the Renault Kwid is up to nearly Rs. 29,000 more expensive than the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, and up to Rs. 56,000 costlier than the Datsun Redi-GO.