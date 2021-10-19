  • Home
  • News
  • Planning To Buy The Renault Kwid? Here Are 5 Pros And Cons

Planning To Buy The Renault Kwid? Here Are 5 Pros And Cons

The Renault Kwid is one of the more popular entry-level hatchbacks in the country. And if you are planning to buy the car right now, we would ask you to check out these 5 pros and cons first.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
19-Oct-21 10:26 AM IST
Planning To Buy The Renault Kwid? Here Are 5 Pros And Cons banner
Highlights
  • The 2021 Renault Kwid gets subtle upgrades and improved safety features
  • The 2021 Renault Kwid now gets dual front airbags as standard
  • The Kwid also gets electrically operable ORVMs and day & night IRVM

The Renault Kwid is one of the more popular entry-level hatchbacks in the country. It was just in September that the French carmaker launched the updated 2021 Renault Kwid in India, which came with revised features, a new colour option and improved safety features. In fact, the car was launched to mark Renault completing 10 years in the Indian market. Furthermore, combining its 10th-anniversary celebration with the festive season, Renault is offering several benefits this month. And if you are planning to buy the Kwid right now, we would ask you to check out these 5 pros and cons first.

Also Read: 2021 Renault Kwid Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.06 Lakh

Pros

1. The Renault Kwid is arguably the best-looking entry-level hatchback in the market. The car's SUV-like styling, rugged exterior, and vibrant single and dual-tone colour options make it an attractive package.

mubinl8c

The Renault Kwid now comes with dual airbags as standard across all variants

2. With the updated 2021 model, the Renault Kwid now comes with dual airbags as standard across all variants. The model also comes with the driver side pyro tech and pretensioner as part of the update. It gets day and night IRVM as well.

3. The Kwid comes with a host of smart features like - LED daytime running lamps, LED taillights and alloy wheels. Inside, the Kwid gets a smart-looking interior with features like - an 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED instrument cluster. The Kwid now also comes with electrically operable ORVMs.

Also Read: 2021 Renault Kwid: All You Need To Know

vdlmqg9s

The Kwid comes with an 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED instrument cluster

4. The Kwid is longer, wider and offers more wheelbase compared to its rivals, which translates into significantly more cabin space. The space at the front, as well as the rear, is acceptable for a car of this class, enough for 4 adults.

5. The Renault Kwid gets a peppy 1.0-litre petrol engine, along with the 800 cc naturally aspirated motor. The 1.0 petrol unit, which will be our pick, comes with both a 5-speed manual and an optional AMT unit.

Cons

1. While the Renault Kwid certainly looks quite attractive, however, the car's built quality is not very impressive. Especially, the cabin, which comes with low quality plastics, while the buttons and dials are also flimsy.

2. While the cabin is quite spacious, there isn't enough space for your knick-knacks. The Kwid has an absolute dearth of storage spaces, especially at the rear. Even the bottle holders are barely big enough to hold a small wattle bottle.

mpuqs2m8

The plastic quality used inside the Renault Kwid could have been better

3. The driving experience on the Kwid is not the best. The steering is too light and feels wooden. While the car's NVH levels are also not very good.

4. While Renault has added a bunch of new safety features, the car still only comes with a lap belt for the rear middle passenger, and neither do we get ISOFIX child seat mounts. Renault also doesn't offer ESC (electronic stability control) even as an option.

f69dsckg

Right now the Renault Kwid is more expensive than its two key rivals - S-Presso and Redi-GO

5. Priced between Rs. 4.07 lakh and Rs. 5.52 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the Renault Kwid is up to nearly Rs. 29,000 more expensive than the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, and up to Rs. 56,000 costlier than the Datsun Redi-GO.

Related Articles
Limited Edition Renault Kiger, Triber & Kwid Launched; Bookings Open From September 2
Limited Edition Renault Kiger, Triber & Kwid Launched; Bookings Open From September 2
2 months ago
Accessories For Renault Kiger: All You Need To Know
Accessories For Renault Kiger: All You Need To Know
2 months ago
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Alto 800 vs S-Presso vs Renault Kwid: Price Comparison
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Alto 800 vs S-Presso vs Renault Kwid: Price Comparison
2 months ago
Planning To Buy A Used Renault Kwid? Here Are Some Pros & Cons
Planning To Buy A Used Renault Kwid? Here Are Some Pros & Cons
4 months ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
car
Renault Kwid
starting @ ₹ 4.62 Lakh
0
8.0
10
C&B expert Rating
Check On-Road Price
View Specification
View Features
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Renault Cars

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Would you consider a used car as your first car purchase?