2021 Renault Kwid Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.06 Lakh

Renault India is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and as part of the celebrations, the company has introduced the updated MY2021 Kwid hatchback. The 2021 Renault Kwid is priced from Rs. 4.06 lakh onwards, going up to Rs. 5.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The model has been a game-changing offering for the automaker and the 2021 edition brings new features to the entry-level car. The big update on the 2021 Renault Kwid is the addition of dual airbags as standard across all variants. The model also comes with the driver side pyrotech and pretensioner as part of the update.

The Renault Kwid gets dual airbags as standard ahead of the norms that will make it a mandatory addition

The 2021 Renault Kwid Climber also gets the new dual-tone white with a black roof paint scheme. This variant also gets electrically operable ORVMs, as well as day and night IRVM. The hatchback continues to draw power from the 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine choices. Both engines are paired with the 5-speed manual gearbox. Meanwhile, the 1.0-litre engine is also paired with a 5-speed AMT unit.

In addition to the new version, Renault has also rolled out special offers for the month of September 2021. Customers can avail of benefits of up to Rs. 80,000 on select variants across the product range. The company has also introduced 10 unique loyalty rewards to mark its 10-year celebrations with maximum benefits of up to Rs. 1.10 lakh, which stand over and above the regular offers. Lastly, customers in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa will be able to avail of special offers from September 1-10, 2021, for the Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations.