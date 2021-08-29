  • Home
  Renault Gifts The Kiger Subcompact SUV To Tokyo Olympics 2020 Flagbearer MC Mary Kom

Renault India honoured the Tokyo Olympics 2020 flag-bearer and legendary six-time world champion boxer Mangte Chungneijang Mary Kom by presenting the Renault Kiger subcompact SUV.
authorBy Charanpreet Singh
29-Aug-21 05:34 PM IST
Renault Gifts The Kiger Subcompact SUV To Tokyo Olympics 2020 Flagbearer MC Mary Kom banner
Highlights
  • The Renault Kiger presented to Tokyo Olympics flag bearer MC Mary Kom
  • The legendary boxer received the Kiger SUV as a token of appreciation
  • The Renault Kiger is priced between Rs. 5.64 lakh and Rs. 10.08 lakh (ex)

Renault India has presented the Kiger subcompact SUV to the legendary six-time world champion boxer and Tokyo Olympics 2020 flagbearer Mangte Chungneijang Mary Kom. Venkatram Mamillapalle, country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, handed over the keys of the Kiger SUV to the ace boxer and congratulated her for being an inspiration for the nation. Mary Kom is the third woman athlete, after Shiny Wilson and Anju Bobby George to be India's flag-bearer at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Also Read: Renault Presents Made-In-India Kiger SUV To Tokyo Olympic Medalists Ravi Kumar Dahiya And Bajrang Punia​

The Renault Kiger is based on the company CMF-A+ platform

The SUV was presented to the veteran boxer as a token of appreciation for making the country proud, be it inside or outside the boxing ring. The French automaker recently also handed over the Kiger SUV to Olympic medalists like Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Bajrang Punia and Mirabai Chanu for their stunning performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Also Read: Renault Presents The New Kiger To Olympics 2020 Silver Medalist Mirabai Chanu

Renault India recently presented the Kiger SUV to Tokyo Olympics 2020 silver medalist Mirabai Chanu

The Kiger subcompact SUV is designed and developed specifically for India. It is based on the CMF-A+ platform that underpins the Triber MPV and its cousin - Nissan Magnite. The SUV is offered in four trim options - RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ. Engine options include the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol and the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol. Both come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with optional AMT and CVT automatic transmissions, respectively. Prices of the car start from Rs. 5.64 lakh, going up to Rs. 10.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

