Renault Gifts The Kiger Subcompact SUV To Tokyo Olympics 2020 Flagbearer MC Mary Kom

Renault India has presented the Kiger subcompact SUV to the legendary six-time world champion boxer and Tokyo Olympics 2020 flagbearer Mangte Chungneijang Mary Kom. Venkatram Mamillapalle, country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, handed over the keys of the Kiger SUV to the ace boxer and congratulated her for being an inspiration for the nation. Mary Kom is the third woman athlete, after Shiny Wilson and Anju Bobby George to be India's flag-bearer at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The Renault Kiger is based on the company CMF-A+ platform

The SUV was presented to the veteran boxer as a token of appreciation for making the country proud, be it inside or outside the boxing ring. The French automaker recently also handed over the Kiger SUV to Olympic medalists like Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Bajrang Punia and Mirabai Chanu for their stunning performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Renault India recently presented the Kiger SUV to Tokyo Olympics 2020 silver medalist Mirabai Chanu

The Kiger subcompact SUV is designed and developed specifically for India. It is based on the CMF-A+ platform that underpins the Triber MPV and its cousin - Nissan Magnite. The SUV is offered in four trim options - RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ. Engine options include the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol and the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol. Both come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with optional AMT and CVT automatic transmissions, respectively. Prices of the car start from Rs. 5.64 lakh, going up to Rs. 10.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).