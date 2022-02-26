Planning to Move Out of Maharashtra by Road? Interstate Travel Guidelines You Need to Know

For whatever reason, you are being faced with the situation of moving out of Maharashtra and are not aware of the guidelines you need to follow in order to ensure a swift transition. If that's your problem, you've come to the right place.

COVID-19 has complicated travel all around the world and state governments have different rules based on their situations. This makes travelling between states a bit tricky.

For the most part, Maharashtra has been among the worst affected states. If you're travelling out of it to any other state, you need to keep in mind these basic guidelines.

Vaccination certificates

Photo Credit: www.pexels.com

Right now, there are no travel restrictions on those who are moving out of Maharashtra in private vehicles. However, some states may have mandated negative RT-PCR test reports for all incoming passengers so do check-up if that's the case before you leave.

More importantly, you need to be fully vaccinated and keep the certificates handy to prove that. You can easily download your vaccination certificate through the COWIN app and keep it on your phone. You may also want to print a hard copy of it just in case your phone runs out of battery and you need to show your certificate to the authorities.

Photo Credit: upload.wikimedia.org

Travel safe

Even though travelling is allowed between Maharashtra and other states, it does not mean that you can travel carelessly. The threat of COVID-19 still hasn't vanished. Newer variants keep getting discovered and bringing with it the threat of a new wave of COVID. In order to ensure safe travel for yourself and your loved ones, follow all the basic COVID-19 guidelines. These include wearing a mask all the time, washing or sanitising your hands every now and then, avoiding unnecessary contact with surfaces, and following social distancing.

Wrapping up

Now that you know that travelling from Maharashtra to any other state is not that difficult provided you prepare ahead, go ahead and pack your bags. All you need to do is keep your vaccination certificate ready, several masks, a few bottles of sanitiser and you're good to go.