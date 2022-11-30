  • Home
Porsche 718 Boxster EV Prototype Breaks Cover

There are plans to launch this vehicle by 2025 as the current generation of the Boxster 718 has been in production since 2016 and is based on the internal combustion engine.
30-Nov-22 05:00 PM IST
It is no secret that the Boxster 718 has an electric variant in the mix. After all, the Boxster is the gateway drug to the Porsche kingdom as its entry-level model. With the Taycan and Macan EV, Porsche has a premium play. Now, there is a photo of an electric Boxster has emerged. Perhaps, it was a prototype that was being tested.

This comes after former Porsche CEO Oliver Blume displayed some scepticism around the potential of a lightweight electric car. The test mule showcases an exhaust pipe but those who witnessed it say, its acceleration had the whirl of an electric motor.

There are plans to launch this vehicle by 2025 as the current generation of the Boxster 718 has been in production since 2016 and is based on the internal combustion engine.

Already with the Taycan, Porsche has proven electric sports car critics by creating the most engaging sports car in the format, beating out even Tesla.

Source: Motor1

