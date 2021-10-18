Porsche Taycan Electric Sportscar Outsells 911, Panamera In First Three Quarters Of 2021

Porsche announced its global sales recently and it showed a remarkable growth of 13 per cent year on year. The single largest market for the company remained China where it sold more than 69,000 units. But in all of this, there's a major story emerging and that's the sales of the Taycan, which is the company's first electric vehicle. 28,640 units of the fully electric Taycan were delivered to customers in the first nine months of 2021 and this number is more than both the iconic 911 (27,972 units), the Panamera (20,275 units) and even the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman (15,916 units). The sales numbers for the Taycan that show the direction in which the overall market is heading to and the future is indeed electric.

The Taycan has sold in good numbers ever since its global launch in 2019.

This is a big increase in numbers considering that in 2020 the company sold 20,000 units of the Taycan globally; however, we need to remind you that last year the globe was battling with the coronavirus pandemic, which is why the numbers were down.

The Cayanne was the top seller for Porsche globally in the first 9 months of 2021

While the SUVs dominated the sales as the Cayenne remained the most successful model 62,451 examples delivered, followed by the Macan with 61,944 units; the numbers of the Taycan cannot be ignored. The Taycan has sold in good numbers ever since its global launch in 2019. However, though its India launch has been planned for 2021, we wait to see what the company's official word about it.

The Porsche Taycan sports two permanently excited synchronous electric motors that can churn out a maximum of 600 bhp and will a range of over 500 km thanks to its high voltage lithium-ion batteries. The electric car will get 800-volt chargers with fast charging capability, which can offer a 400 km range in 15 minutes of charge time. It can go from 0-100 kmph in under 3.5 seconds.