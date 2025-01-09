Login
Porsche 911 Line-up Gets New Carrera S; Has 480bhp But Looses A Manual

Slotting in between the Carrera and Carrera GTS, the newer 911 Carrera S is available in both coupe and cabriolet bodystyle.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 9, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • 3.0-litre twin-turbo making 480bhp and 530Nm
  • 0-100kmph in 3.3 seconds, top speed of 308kmph
  • Available only with a PDK

Porsche has extended the 992-gen 911 line-up with the introduction of a newer version – the Carrera S. It’s positioned between the entry-level Carrera and the Carrera GTS and right off the bat can be had in both standard coupe and the open-top convertible bodystyle. 

img 7

Power comes from the same 3.0-litre flat-six, turbocharged petrol engine which punches out 480bhp (around 30bhp more compared to the predecessor) and 530Nm in the S, which is good enough for a 0-100kmph time of 3.3 seconds. The top speed is clocked at 308kmph. It is available only with the eight-speed Porsche dual-clutch transmission (PDK) automatic gearbox sending power only to the rear wheels. 

 

Also Read: Porsche Taycan, Audi E-Tron GT Recalled In India Over Potential Battery Fire Risk

img 5

Porsche claims to have fitted new turbochargers in the S, based on the new Turbo line-up and has optimized the charge-air cooling as well. As for the equipment, it comes fitted with 20/21-inch Carrera S-specific wheels, a sports exhaust system, and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+) – which is not available in the Carrera. Even the brakes get an upgrade over the standard version which is taken from the GTS and has 408mm of disc brakes at the front and 380mm at the rear. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera T Unveiled As Manual-Only Sports Car

img 12

Customers can also opt for the track-proven Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) system and the PASM sports suspension. The latter can lower the ride height by 10mm and comes combined with rear-wheel steering. That, of course, comes with a hefty price gain. On the inside, there’s a leather package in black that comes as standard. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Porsche Cayenne Review: Redefining Segment Benchmark

img 2

 

As with the standard Carrera, the folding rear seats are available at no additional charge. Equipment like Matrix LED headlights and wireless charger comes standard but HD Matrix LED headlights, Sport Chrono package and Track Precision app are optional extra. 

img 10
# porsche 911# porsche# porsche india# 911 carrera s
