Porsche Taycan Electric Range Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 1.50 Crore
- The Porsche Taycan offers a range of 484 km on a single charge
- The Porsche Taycan packs 750 bhp on the Turbo S variant
- Porsche has introduced the Taycan Cross Turismo in India
Porsche India has launched the Taycan electric supercar in the country, the brand's first-ever electric offering. The new Porsche Taycan four-door electric saloon is priced from Rs. 1.50 crore (ex-showroom) onwadrds. The automaker is also offering the Taycan Cross Turismo variants in India. The new offering takes on the Audi e-tron GT in the niche segment. The Taycan brings the driving pleasure associated with the German automaker in an electrifying avatar. The model will be available in four trims - Taycan, Turbo, Turbo S, and 4S.
Also Read: Porsche Taycan Review: Could This Be The Best EV On The Planet?
The Taycan Turbo S sports saloon is the most powerful sports car in the Porsche range and develops 750 bhp and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 2.8 seconds. Meanwhile, the entry-level Taycan with rear-wheel drive delivers a range of up to 484 km on a single charge with the Performance Battery Plus (WLTP cycle).
The standard Taycan gets a single-deck 79.2 kWh Performance Battery and the entry-level model churns out 402 bhp in overboost mode. There's the Launch Control too that increases the power output to 469 bhp with the optional two-deck 93.4 kWh Performance Battery Plus.
With respect to features, the Porsche Taycan is loaded and comes with two-zone climate control, electrically adjustable seats, multi-function sports steering wheel, a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a curved digital instrument cluster, and more.
The new Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, on the other hand, offers mild off-road capability, increased rear headroom, luggage space and all-wheel drive. There's also height adjustable air-suspension o th electric sports car. The model comes in three iterations. All feature Porsche's Performance Battery Plus as standard offering a range of 456 km of range from the 93.4 kWh battery.
The Taycan Cross Turismo range also uses the same 800-volt architecture and two-speed transmission. In terms of output, the Taycan 4S Cross Turismo develops 483 bhp and 563 bhp in overboost mode with a top speed of 240 kmph and 0-100 kmph run in 4.1 seconds. The Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo offers 616 bhp with a further 54 bhp in overboost mode. The 0-100 kmph acceleration times goes down to 3.3 seconds, while the top speed is higher at 250 kmph. The Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo with overboost delivers 750 bhp with 0-100 kmph coming up in 2.9 seconds.
The Taycan Cross Turismo comes as standard with the additional Gravel mode driving programme to tackle gravel tracks or muddy road surfaces.