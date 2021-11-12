Porsche Taycan Electric Range Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 1.50 Crore

Porsche India has launched the Taycan electric supercar in the country, the brand's first-ever electric offering. The new Porsche Taycan four-door electric saloon is priced from Rs. 1.50 crore (ex-showroom) onwadrds. The automaker is also offering the Taycan Cross Turismo variants in India. The new offering takes on the Audi e-tron GT in the niche segment. The Taycan brings the driving pleasure associated with the German automaker in an electrifying avatar. The model will be available in four trims - Taycan, Turbo, Turbo S, and 4S.

The Taycan Turbo S sports saloon is the most powerful sports car in the Porsche range and develops 750 bhp and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 2.8 seconds. Meanwhile, the entry-level Taycan with rear-wheel drive delivers a range of up to 484 km on a single charge with the Performance Battery Plus (WLTP cycle).

The standard Taycan gets a single-deck 79.2 kWh Performance Battery and the entry-level model churns out 402 bhp in overboost mode. There's the Launch Control too that increases the power output to 469 bhp with the optional two-deck 93.4 kWh Performance Battery Plus.

The Porsche Taycan gets a range of 400 km on a single charge

With respect to features, the Porsche Taycan is loaded and comes with two-zone climate control, electrically adjustable seats, multi-function sports steering wheel, a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a curved digital instrument cluster, and more.

The new Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, on the other hand, offers mild off-road capability, increased rear headroom, luggage space and all-wheel drive. There's also height adjustable air-suspension o th electric sports car. The model comes in three iterations. All feature Porsche's Performance Battery Plus as standard offering a range of 456 km of range from the 93.4 kWh battery.

The Cross Turismo is the estate version of the Taycan

The Taycan Cross Turismo range also uses the same 800-volt architecture and two-speed transmission. In terms of output, the Taycan 4S Cross Turismo develops 483 bhp and 563 bhp in overboost mode with a top speed of 240 kmph and 0-100 kmph run in 4.1 seconds. The Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo offers 616 bhp with a further 54 bhp in overboost mode. The 0-100 kmph acceleration times goes down to 3.3 seconds, while the top speed is higher at 250 kmph. The Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo with overboost delivers 750 bhp with 0-100 kmph coming up in 2.9 seconds.

The Taycan Cross Turismo comes as standard with the additional Gravel mode driving programme to tackle gravel tracks or muddy road surfaces.