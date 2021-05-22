Porsche Teases More Powerful Cayenne; Begins Final Testing

The new high-performance Porsche Cayenne is right now in the final stages of testing

Porsche is working on a more powerful version of the Cayenne SUV, and currently, the high-performance SUV is in the final stage of testing. The Stuttgart-based luxury sports carmaker has teased the upcoming variant of the Cayenne, with a bunch of photos or a camouflaged prototype model, undergoing testing at the Grand Prix circuit of the Hockenheimring. In fact, the new high-performance Porsche Cayenne is being driven by none other than two-time World Rally Champion and Porsche Brand Ambassador, Walter Roehrl, who numerous test laps of the car to assess its performance. Porsche is likely to reveal the SUV later this year.

Two-time World Rally Champion and Porsche Brand Ambassador, Walter Roehrl says "the car redefines the meaning of the term SUV"

Talking about the upcoming high-performance Porsche Cayenne, Roehrl said, "(It's a) great leap forward compared to everything that has gone before. This car redefines the meaning of the term SUV". He further added, "The car remains incredibly stable even in fast corners, and its turn-in behaviour is extremely precise. More than ever, you have the feeling that you are sitting in a compact sports car rather than in a large SUV."

The SUV will also come with a new titanium exhaust system, which is equipped with centrally positioned tailpipes

Porsche introduced the Cayenne in 2002, and in 2006, the company introduced a more powerful and dynamic version of the SUV with the Cayenne Turbo S, which back then used to make an impressive 513 bhp. It was followed by the GTS model in 2007. However, now, with the upcoming high-performance Cayenne, Porsche says that it aims to offer best-in-class performance, with the focus being on exceptional on-road performance without neglecting driving comfort and everyday usability. The new model will be based on the current Cayenne Turbo Coupe.

Porsche test driver Lars Kern (L) says the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control always keeps the body balanced and level even during very spirited cornering

Based on the details released by Porsche, the new Cayenne SUV will come with the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control active roll stabilisation system, among other enhancements. Commenting on the system's ability, Porsche test driver Lars Kern said, "The PDCC always keeps the body balanced and level even during very spirited cornering." He further added, "Compared with the Cayenne Turbo Coupe, the front rims are now half an inch wider, and negative camber has been increased by 0.45 degrees in order to provide a larger contact area for the 22-inch sports tyres newly developed especially for this model." The SUV will also come with a new titanium exhaust system, which is equipped with centrally positioned tailpipes.

