Porsche Unveils 911 GT3 RS With ‘Tribute To Carrera RS’ Package.

This reveal is part of the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the first 911 to get the RS badging.
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
21-Feb-23 12:28 PM IST
911 GT3 RS.jpg
Highlights
  • The car is meant to be a modern-day interpretation of the original 911 Carrera RS 2.7
  • The Package features a non-metallic White and Python Green colour scheme
  • The 911 GT3 RS with a Tribute To Carrera RS Package will set you back around $314,000 which is approximately $55,000 more than the standard GT3 RS.

Porsche is a manufacturer with a history of unveiling special edition cars on the anniversary of one of their classic models. This time on the 50th anniversary of the 911 Carrera RS 2.7, they have revealed a present-day 911 GT3 RS which is fitted with a package that is literally called the Tribute To Carrera RS package.  A statement published by Porsche said that the car is meant to be a modern-day interpretation of the original 911 Carrera RS 2.7 which is the first car in Porsche’s history to come with the RS badging.

Porsche Unveils 911

The Package features a non-metallic White and Python Green colour scheme which is meant to pay homage to the paintjob on the original 911 Carrera RS 2.7 which debuted in 1972. The side air intakes and the Aluminium rims on the car are painted in the Python Green shade to match the graphics. The car features RS badging in many areas including the side-panels of the rear-wing. The other list of exclusive options on the car include headlamps with White pinstripe rings and interiors finished in the same colour scheme that includes matching stitching and a roll cage in the same Python Green colour.

Porsche Unveils 911 RS INSIDE

The car features the same mechanics as in the GT3 RS which includes a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated boxer six-cylinder engine generates 518 hp and 470 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission. The car features a lot of sophisticated bits of tech like a Drag Reduction System (DRS), GT inspired rear wing and an Aero Wishbone on the front axle which the brand states adds 40 kg of downforce to the car. The vehicle offers three driving modes: Normal, Sport and Track.

The 911 GT3 RS

The 911 GT3 RS with a Tribute To Carrera RS Package will set you back around $314,000 which is approximately $55,000 more than the standard GT3 RS. While the extra cost won’t bring you any added performance, what it will give you is a chance to be the owner of a very special Porsche. 

