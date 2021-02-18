New-Gen Porsche 911 GT3 Unveiled; Launch Later This Year

Porsche has officially introduced the new-gen 911 GT3 high-performance coupe and it is the first GT model to be based on the new-generation 911, which is a part of the 992 Series. It's the seventh-gen 911 GT3 and the Stuttgart-based luxury sportscar carmaker has developed the car in close collaboration with Porsche Motorsport. The car now comes with a wider body, larger wheels and additional technical features, but it's still at par with its predecessor in terms of weight, tipping the scales at a maximum of 1,435 kilograms. This is courtesy of the lightweight components made of carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP), lightweight glass windows, light-alloy wheels and a sports exhaust system.

Porsche has designed to new 911 GT3 using its racing technology, like the double-wishbone front axle layout, the aerodynamic swan-neck rear wing and a striking diffuser which originate from the successful GT race car 911 RSR. Powering the car is the same 4.0-litre six-cylinder boxer engine which is based on the drivetrain of the 911 GT3 R, which is tuned to make about 503 bhp. The engine comes mated to either a six-speed manual transmission or the company's tried and tested Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) automatic transmission, which the company says is now even faster than the previous 911 GT3 ₹ The new Porsche 911 GT3 can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds, before hitting the top-speed of 318 kmph.

Visually, we get to see an exposed carbon fibre roof, exterior mirror tops made of carbon, darkened LED matrix main headlights, and matching design rear lights. Porsche also offers the option to get guards red or shark blue painted wheel rims, which enhance the appearance of the black alloy wheels.

The Porsche 911 GT3 gets a new track screen that gives essential information needed for track driving, such as tyre and oil pressure, fuel level and water temperature

The cabin on the other hand gets a sporty all-black treatment, which is highlighted by a new track screen. It can reduce the digital displays to the left and right of the rev counter to essential information needed for track driving, such as tyre and oil pressure, fuel level and water temperature. It also includes a visual shift assistant with coloured bars to the left and right of the rev counter and a shift light derived from Motorsport. Of course, the car still gets Porsche's signature timepiece, which is powered by an individual winding rotor reminiscent of the wheels of the 911 GT3. The coloured ring of the dial can be customised in the exterior paint of the owner's car.

