New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Porsche Sold More Than 20,000 Taycans In 2020

It needs to be noted here that Porsche sold a total of 4480 Taycans from January to June 2020, and 6464 units were sold in the next 3 months.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
Porsche Sold More Than 20,000 Taycans In 2020 expand View Photos

Porsche announced that it has sold 20,015 units of the Taycan all-electric car in 2020. The company has been able to achieve this feat even after the disruption caused due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company had shut down all production activities for 6 weeks and this when the company was ramping up production as many markets globally were planning premieres in the coming months.

It needs to be noted here that Porsche sold a total of 4480 Taycans from January to June 2020, and 6464 units were sold in the next 3 months. Therefore in the first 9 months of 2020, the company had sold more than 10,000 units of the car and the next 10,000 took just about 3 months, showing how strong the demand is for the all-electric sedan.

kegbr26k

The Taycan will come to India in 2021

Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG said, "The coronavirus crisis posed a great challenge from spring 2020 onwards. Nevertheless, we were able to keep deliveries comparatively stable for the year as a whole. Our fresh, attractive product range, the successful start of the Taycan as the first all-electric Porsche and the charisma of our brand - all this contributed to this positive result despite the difficult times."

63iufe

The Taycan gets a range of 400 km on a single charge 

Newsbeep
0 Comments

The Porsche Taycan is scheduled to hit the Indian shores as well very soon. We know that it's good because we've driven the car and told you all about it. The Porsche Taycan sports two permanently excited synchronous electric motors that can churn out a maximum of 600 bhp and will a range of over 500 km thanks to its high voltage lithium-ion batteries. The electric car will get 800-volt chargers with fast charging capability, which can offer a 400 km range in 15 minutes of charge time. It can go from 0-100 kmph in under 3.5 seconds.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Porsche Cars

  • Porsche 911 Backview
    Porsche 911 Backview
  • Porsche 911 Dangerlight
    Porsche 911 Dangerlight
  • Porsche 911 Exhaust
    Porsche 911 Exhaust
  • Porsche E Hybrid
    Porsche E Hybrid
  • Porsche Macan Backview
    Porsche Macan Backview
  • Porsche Macan Alloy
    Porsche Macan Alloy
  • Porsche Macan Sideview1
    Porsche Macan Sideview1
  • Porsche 718 Cayman Runing
    Porsche 718 Cayman Runing
  • Porsche 718 Cayman Rear Profile
    Porsche 718 Cayman Rear Profile
  • Porsche 718 Cayman Rear
    Porsche 718 Cayman Rear
  • Porsche Panamera Front Profile
    Porsche Panamera Front Profile
  • Porsche Panamera Front 3 4th View
    Porsche Panamera Front 3 4th View
  • Porsche Panamera Rear 3 4th View
    Porsche Panamera Rear 3 4th View
  • Porsche 718 Boxster Side Front View
    Porsche 718 Boxster Side Front View
  • Porsche 718 Boxster Side Front
    Porsche 718 Boxster Side Front
  • Porsche 718 Boxster Rear
    Porsche 718 Boxster Rear
  • Porche Cayenne Turbo Coupe Front View
    Porche Cayenne Turbo Coupe Front View
  • Porche Cayenne Turbo Coupe Rear View
    Porche Cayenne Turbo Coupe Rear View
  • Porche Cayenne Turbo Coupe Side View
    Porche Cayenne Turbo Coupe Side View
Gib 300x600
x
2021 Tata Safari Revealed; Production Begins
2021 Tata Safari Revealed; Production Begins
Tesla To Set-up Operations In Bengaluru, Registers Indian Subsidiary
Tesla To Set-up Operations In Bengaluru, Registers Indian Subsidiary
New 2021 Tata Safari Images Surface From Plant Ahead Of Launch
New 2021 Tata Safari Images Surface From Plant Ahead Of Launch
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Launch Date Announced
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Launch Date Announced
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities