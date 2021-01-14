Porsche Sold More Than 20,000 Taycans In 2020

Porsche announced that it has sold 20,015 units of the Taycan all-electric car in 2020. The company has been able to achieve this feat even after the disruption caused due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company had shut down all production activities for 6 weeks and this when the company was ramping up production as many markets globally were planning premieres in the coming months.

It needs to be noted here that Porsche sold a total of 4480 Taycans from January to June 2020, and 6464 units were sold in the next 3 months. Therefore in the first 9 months of 2020, the company had sold more than 10,000 units of the car and the next 10,000 took just about 3 months, showing how strong the demand is for the all-electric sedan.

The Taycan will come to India in 2021

Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG said, "The coronavirus crisis posed a great challenge from spring 2020 onwards. Nevertheless, we were able to keep deliveries comparatively stable for the year as a whole. Our fresh, attractive product range, the successful start of the Taycan as the first all-electric Porsche and the charisma of our brand - all this contributed to this positive result despite the difficult times."

The Taycan gets a range of 400 km on a single charge

The Porsche Taycan is scheduled to hit the Indian shores as well very soon. We know that it's good because we've driven the car and told you all about it. The Porsche Taycan sports two permanently excited synchronous electric motors that can churn out a maximum of 600 bhp and will a range of over 500 km thanks to its high voltage lithium-ion batteries. The electric car will get 800-volt chargers with fast charging capability, which can offer a 400 km range in 15 minutes of charge time. It can go from 0-100 kmph in under 3.5 seconds.

