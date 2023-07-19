Pravaig Partners With Saudi India Venture Studio; To Build EV Factory With Capacity Of A Million Units

Pravaig Dynamics, an Indian electric vehicle (EV) startup has partnered with Saudi India Venture Studio to establish a left-hand drive production base with a capacity of one million units for the Gulf countries, Europe and the US. This is a vital step for the start-up, considering its plans to make its EVs and special purpose vehicles available across the globe.

The Veer, an electric special purpose vehicle currently under development, was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. Although the vehicle has been teased by the brand on social media, it is yet to be revealed in production spec. The company claims that the vehicle will have a range of over 500 kilometres and be able to go from 0 to 100 kmph in under 5 seconds. It is stated to make 402 bhp and 620 Nm of torque.

"Coming together is just the beginning; creating prosperity for all is the goal and taking back control for people across the world. HRH MBS' Vision 2030 will ultimately create not just one, but many nations with a vibrant society, thriving economies, and global ambitions," said Siddhartha Bagri, CEO of Pravaig Dynamics.

The Defy offers over 500 km of range

Pravaig took the wraps off its ‘Defy’ SUV last year, announcing a price of Rs. 39.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Using an all-wheel-drive setup, the SUV is claimed to offer over 500 kilometres of range and can charge from 0-80 per cent in 30 minutes using a fast charger. The electric motors powering the Defy make 402 bhp and 620 Nm of torque. The manufacturer also claims that the battery will last over 2.50 lakh kilometres.