Pravaig's Upcoming Electric SUV To Pack 402 bhp, Unveil On November 25

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle start-up Pravaig will unveil its all-new electric SUV on November 25, 2022. The company has been teasing its new offering on social media for a while and has now revealed more details about the upcoming offering. The latest post reveals that Pravaig's upcoming SUV will pack 402 bhp of peak power. The torque figures and other mechanical specifications are yet to be revealed.

The latest teaser image gives a bird's eye view of the upcoming SUV. The model appears to be heavily inspired by the Range Rover with a strong shoulder line receding towards the rear, while the LED taillights extend shoulder-to-shoulder. The two-part panoramic sunroof and raked rear windscreen are also easily visible. Other details you can expect on the SUV include flush door handles and blacked-out alloy wheels. The front design remains under wraps for now. That said, the upcoming Pravaig electric SUV promises to get a sharp and sleek design language that will be futuristic. The cabin, we reckon, will follow a similar theme, although we are yet to see any official images of the same.

Pravaig has also revealed that the upcoming electric SUV will offer over 500 km of range with 0-80 per cent charge in 30 minutes using a fast charger. The company also claims a top speed of 200 kmph with 0-100 kmph coming up in 5.4 seconds. The model will be loaded with features and is expected to include an air purifier apart from several other tech upgrades.

It needs to be noted that Pravaig previously showcased its Extinction sedan concept, also electric, but the model never made it past the concept stage. The company already works in providing fixed battery storage solutions and will be branching out to the electric mobility space with its e-SUV. Pravaig is yet to share details about production, launch timeline, pricing, deliveries and more. We expect to learn all that and more next month.