Indian EV Start-Up Pravaig To Showcase New Electric SUV Next Month

Bengaluru-based EV start-up Pravaig will showcase its newest electric SUV next month, on November 25, the company confirmed. The new electric SUV is heavily influenced by the Pravaig Extinction electric sedan concept showcased in July 2020 and promises to offer a range of 500 km on a single charge. The company shared a teaser of the rear section of the electric SUV with a sleek LED tail lamp connecting strips stretching across the width of the car. The silhouette also looks promising with a minimalistic design subjugated by sharp edges.

The teaser doesn’t reveal a lot of the design cues of the electric SUV however you can make out the sharp lines running across the wide front fender to the C-pillar. Flush door handles, and a set of massive blacked-out alloy wheels. A tight-raked front and rear windscreen with a chunky ORVM round up the design elements from the side along with the port for the charger to be plugged in.

The Pravaig lettering lit in LED adds a sophisticated touch to the premium-looking electric SUV. Overall, the design seems heavily matured and aggressive over the Pravaig Extinction electric sedan concept, which was in its prototype stage when revealed a few years back.

Other key details shared by the company apart from the 500+ km range is the ability of the electric SUV to charge from 0-80 per cent in 30 minutes via a fast charger. It also has a claimed top speed of 200 kmph. Pravaig says this car will achieve 300 km of charge in 30 minutes, more so, it will be able to go from 0-100 kmph in just 5.4 seconds. The rear of the vehicle has been divided by a rollable tinted window with 12-inch mirrors and vanity lighting.

But this rear area of the car is a place where you can get work done. It has a desk which can accommodate a 15-inch laptop, and it even has two USB-type C/ Thunderbolt ports and power ports. It will come with a built-in air purifier as well.