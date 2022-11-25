Pravaig Defy Electric SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 39.5 Lakh

Pravaig Dynamics, an Indian EV startup, has launched its first model, the ‘Defy’ SUV, and it is priced at Rs. 39.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It has been engineered, designed and developed completely in India and is positioned as a premium electric SUV, with the company saying that the rivals being the BMW iX, Kia EV6, Mercedes-Benz EQC and the Audi e-tron. Bookings for the electric SUV are now open for a payment of Rs. 51,000.

Pravaig has also revealed that the upcoming electric SUV will offer over 500 km of range with 0-80 per cent charge in 30 minutes using a fast charger. The company also claims a top speed of 210 kmph with 0-100 kmph coming up in 4.9 seconds. It gets an AWD setup as well. The total power output from the electric motors is about 402 bhp and the maximum torque output is about 620 Nm. Pravaig claims that the battery is expected to last over 2.5 lakh kilometres.

The design of the Pravaig Defy seems to be inspired by the Range Rover Evoque, with clean lines and sharp cuts. Viewed in profile, the roofline slopes towards the rear and the big footprint of SUV is imminent. The rear too is quite sleek and angular, with a thin LED taillight strip running right across the boot lid. The other interesting bit is the fact that the rear doors of the Defy SUV open outwards from the front, as opposed to the regular doors that open from the rear.

In terms of features, the Pravaig Defy gets a French Devialet Implosive sound system, a 15.6-inch screen with Pravaig Multi-face UI and Pravaig Connectivity package, that includes Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay along with ultra-fast media streaming.