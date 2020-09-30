New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Pre-Owned Premium Car Chain Luxury Ride To Open 50 New Showrooms By 2023

Luxury Ride will open showrooms in Ludhiana, and Gurugram, which will be followed by setting up outlets in other cities like - Hyderabad, Bangalore, Indore, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, and Pune.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Luxury Ride plans to open 50 new showrooms in tier II, III cities of India by 2023

Highlights

  • Luxury Ride will open 50 news showrooms in India by 2023
  • Luxury Ride plans to have its new showrooms in tier 2, 3 cities of India
  • Luxury Ride plans to launch a mobile application soon

Pre-owned, multi-brand luxury car retail chain, Luxury Ride, has announced its plan to expand its network pan India with 50 new showrooms by 2023. Luxury Ride will open showrooms in Ludhiana, and Gurugram, which will be followed by setting up outlets in other cities like - Hyderabad, Bangalore, Indore, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, and Pune. The company says that it will largely focus on expanding its network in tier 2 and tier 3 cities across India. All the showrooms will have a 3S facility that will provide both sales and services and it will have an integrated service workshop with the team of trained staff including technicians and other service personnel.

Also Read: Pre-Owned Luxury Car Segment To Play A Pivotal Role In Post-COVID Era: Industry Experts

Commenting on the announcement, Sumit Garg, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Luxury Ride, said "We have an extremely strong consumer base in North India, and with the growing demand for our cars in the pre-owned luxury car market from tier 2 & tier 3 cities of India, we are delighted to expand our network across India. The strategic locations of our showrooms will cater to a larger audience and will strengthen our market presence, for further capturing the market share across India."

Also Read: Personal Mobility The Way Forward For Consumers: carandbike Survey

upcoming luxury cars 2016 auto expo

Luxury Ride showrooms offers buying, selling, servicing, detailing, insurance, and roadside assistance options

Luxury Ride has integrated showrooms that offer a range of services to its customers like - buying, selling, servicing, detailing, insurance, and roadside assistance. In fact, the brand is also working towards expanding its digital footprint and plans to launch a mobile application soon, which will offer end-end solutions, and allow customers to buy vehicles online. Talking about its online business, Garg added, "Our online business has grown from 10-15 per cent in April to 50 per cent in August and we are hopeful to reach to 70 per cent by the end of this year. We have grown from strength to strength and saw 100 per cent year-on-year growth."

0 Comments

The Luxury Ride mobile app will come with features like - online booking, EMI calculator, comparison sheet, and 360-degree video of the car, and virtual reality showroom tour. The app will also allow customers to check the service history and do online submission of documents, payment gateway and many more services. It will be available on both IOS and Android platforms.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

MG Gloster Review; New Flagship From MG Motor India

MG Gloster Review; New Flagship From MG Motor India
Mahindra Thar#1 Auction Hits The Rs. 1 Crore Mark

Mahindra Thar#1 Auction Hits The Rs. 1 Crore Mark
Hyundai Forms New Task Force To Support Flood Affected Customers In Udupi

Hyundai Forms New Task Force To Support Flood Affected Customers In Udupi
Groupe PSA Launches Eurorepar In India; Signs Agreement With GoMechanic

Groupe PSA Launches Eurorepar In India; Signs Agreement With GoMechanic
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Engine Specifications And Price Details Leaked

Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Engine Specifications And Price Details Leaked
Mercedes-Benz EQC To Go On Sale In India Next Month; Launch Date Out

Mercedes-Benz EQC To Go On Sale In India Next Month; Launch Date Out
Diesel Sees Marginal Price Cut Of Up To 8 Paise In Metros; Petrol Rates Unchanged

Diesel Sees Marginal Price Cut Of Up To 8 Paise In Metros; Petrol Rates Unchanged
Pre-Owned Premium Car Chain Luxury Ride To Open 50 New Showrooms By 2023

Pre-Owned Premium Car Chain Luxury Ride To Open 50 New Showrooms By 2023
Mick Schumacher Will Drive For Alfa Romeo In FP1 For The Eifel GP At The Nurburgring 

Mick Schumacher Will Drive For Alfa Romeo In FP1 For The Eifel GP At The Nurburgring 
TVS To Honour Bookings For Norton Bikes

TVS To Honour Bookings For Norton Bikes
All-New Honda H'Ness Premium Motorcycle: What To Expect

All-New Honda H'Ness Premium Motorcycle: What To Expect
2020 BMW G 310 R G 310 GS BS6 India Launch Date Revealed

2020 BMW G 310 R G 310 GS BS6 India Launch Date Revealed
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Details Revealed

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Details Revealed
2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB Facelift Unveiled

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB Facelift Unveiled
Indian Challenger Custom To Compete In 'King Of the Baggers' Race

Indian Challenger Custom To Compete In 'King Of the Baggers' Race
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing Again

Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing Again
Tesla Cybertruck Gets A Fun Paintball Accessory For Its Mad Max Look 

Tesla Cybertruck Gets A Fun Paintball Accessory For Its Mad Max Look 
Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2

Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2
Okinawa Introduces 'Eco App' For Its Connected Scooter Range

Okinawa Introduces 'Eco App' For Its Connected Scooter Range
Triumph Trident Shown Undergoing Testing Ahead Of 2021 Unveil

Triumph Trident Shown Undergoing Testing Ahead Of 2021 Unveil
Royal Enfield Twins FT Heads To Atlanta In American Flat Track Series

Royal Enfield Twins FT Heads To Atlanta In American Flat Track Series
Renault HBC Subcompact SUV India Launch Deferred To Early 2021

Renault HBC Subcompact SUV India Launch Deferred To Early 2021
Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2

Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2
Tata Tiago NRG Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time

Tata Tiago NRG Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time
MG Gloster Review; New Flagship From MG Motor India

MG Gloster Review; New Flagship From MG Motor India
Mahindra Thar#1 Auction Hits The Rs. 1 Crore Mark

Mahindra Thar#1 Auction Hits The Rs. 1 Crore Mark
BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 On Sale With Low EMI Scheme Of Rs. 4,999

BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 On Sale With Low EMI Scheme Of Rs. 4,999

New Car Models

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Price Starts
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,02,712 9% / 5 yrs

Honda City

Sedan, 17.8 - 24.1 Kmpl
Honda City
Price Starts
₹ 10.89 - 14.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 22,606 9% / 5 yrs

Hyundai Tucson

SUV, 12.95 - 16.38 Kmpl
Hyundai Tucson
Price Starts
₹ 22.3 - 27.03 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 46,291 9% / 5 yrs

MG Hector Plus

SUV, 13 - 17 Kmpl
MG Hector Plus
Price Starts
₹ 13.74 - 18.69 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 28,518 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Hatchback, 21.4 - 27.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Price Starts
₹ 5.64 - 8.96 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,699 9% / 5 yrs
Image of Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2
Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2
Tata Tiago NRG Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time
Tata Tiago NRG Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time
MG Gloster Review; New Flagship From MG Motor India
MG Gloster Review; New Flagship From MG Motor India
Mahindra Thar#1 Auction Hits The Rs. 1 Crore Mark
Mahindra Thar#1 Auction Hits The Rs. 1 Crore Mark
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities