Pre-Owned Premium Car Chain Luxury Ride To Open 50 New Showrooms By 2023

Pre-owned, multi-brand luxury car retail chain, Luxury Ride, has announced its plan to expand its network pan India with 50 new showrooms by 2023. Luxury Ride will open showrooms in Ludhiana, and Gurugram, which will be followed by setting up outlets in other cities like - Hyderabad, Bangalore, Indore, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, and Pune. The company says that it will largely focus on expanding its network in tier 2 and tier 3 cities across India. All the showrooms will have a 3S facility that will provide both sales and services and it will have an integrated service workshop with the team of trained staff including technicians and other service personnel.

Commenting on the announcement, Sumit Garg, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Luxury Ride, said "We have an extremely strong consumer base in North India, and with the growing demand for our cars in the pre-owned luxury car market from tier 2 & tier 3 cities of India, we are delighted to expand our network across India. The strategic locations of our showrooms will cater to a larger audience and will strengthen our market presence, for further capturing the market share across India."

Luxury Ride showrooms offers buying, selling, servicing, detailing, insurance, and roadside assistance options

Luxury Ride has integrated showrooms that offer a range of services to its customers like - buying, selling, servicing, detailing, insurance, and roadside assistance. In fact, the brand is also working towards expanding its digital footprint and plans to launch a mobile application soon, which will offer end-end solutions, and allow customers to buy vehicles online. Talking about its online business, Garg added, "Our online business has grown from 10-15 per cent in April to 50 per cent in August and we are hopeful to reach to 70 per cent by the end of this year. We have grown from strength to strength and saw 100 per cent year-on-year growth."

The Luxury Ride mobile app will come with features like - online booking, EMI calculator, comparison sheet, and 360-degree video of the car, and virtual reality showroom tour. The app will also allow customers to check the service history and do online submission of documents, payment gateway and many more services. It will be available on both IOS and Android platforms.

