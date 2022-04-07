Prodrive Teases Its Upcoming Home Racing Simulator
- Prodrive Racing simulator aims to combine beauty and functionality
- Prodrive will use natural materials and carbon composites to make sim
- Prodrive will build the first units of its simulator by summer
A racing simulator is a piece of technology which interests many automobile enthusiasts and gamers alike. A wide range of available products serve multiple different purposes, from arcade gaming to race driver development, and some of the most exclusive simulators which are worth upwards of a million dollars also serve more important applications like development of race cars for racing teams, including testing prototype parts, or even entire prototype cars. While you wouldn't need to have a million dollar racing simulator at your home - unless you are a top paid Formula 1 driver - you could very well have a decent racing simulator at your home for as little as $1000.
These racing simulators - though very functional - are rarely aesthetically pleasing. While the setup might look great to a technology or motorsport fan, it looks very purposeful and out of place to be kept at display in a drawing room of a house. This is exactly what was the thought process of the chairman of Prodrive, David Richards, and he decided to create a home racing simulator that would look like a piece of art whilst also being technologically advanced and highly functional.
"Most racing simulators on the market today are very functional but not particularly attractive. What I wanted was something that was more like a piece of modern art; something you would be proud to have on display in your home like a grand piano or sculpture, indeed something that would not look out of place in a gallery of contemporary art", he said.
"Designing the simulator was a great opportunity to create something technically stimulating as well as visually abstract", said Ian Callum, ex-Jaguar car designer and founder of CALLUM, an independent automotive and product design agency which is designing the Prodrive racing simulator.
CALLUM has created a design for the simulator to make it look like a designer furniture piece, and has used a mixture of natural materials and carbon composites to give it a unique appeal.
Prodrive says that the first Prodrive motorsport simulators will be manufactured at the company's headquarters in Banbury, UK and will be available in the Summer.
Top Festive Picks
Question Of The Day