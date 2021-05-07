carandbike logo
search

Renault Introduces New Nouvelle Vague Brand Strategy; Unveils New Logo

The French carmaker has adopted "Nouvelle Vague" strategy targeting to maximise its number of electrified vehicles by 2030 in a bid to move towards sustainable development.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Renault has adopted expand View Photos
Renault has adopted "Nouvelle Vague" strategy to maximise its number of electrified vehicles by 2030.

Highlights

  • Renault adopted "Nouvelle Vague" strategy to focus on electrified models.
  • It is aiming to launch seven electrified models by 2030.
  • The Renault Megane will be the first model to bear the new Renault logo.

Renault is gearing up to give its brand a new direction. The French carmaker has adopted "Nouvelle Vague" strategy targeting to maximise its number of electrified vehicles by 2030 in a bid to move towards sustainable development. More than 2000 engineers from five companies will work on cyber security, artificial intelligence, data processing, software and microelectronics. Then, Renault's Re factory in Europe will recycle or up cycle up to 1.20 lakh units every year. Nearly 80 per cent of those recycled materials will be reused in new batteries.

Also Read: Next-Gen Renault Duster May Also Now Skip India

m1q4ml6

The Renault Megane will be the first model to bear the new brand logo.

By 2030, Renault is targeting to become world's best automotive manufacturer when it comes to the percentage of recycled materials in new vehicles. The company will also introduce seven electrified models in C and D segments. It has also unveiled the new Arkana coupe SUV that marks and the new-generation Megane E-TECH Electric. The company has also announced that the E-TECH Hybrid technology will continue to power upcoming C and D segment vehicles. Renault has been leading in the EV segment in Europe with almost 4 lakh vehicles sold to date. In Europe, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, and the United Kingdom - will continue to be its key markets. The company will also try nd increase local dominance in Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and India.

Also Read: Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Gets A Price Hike Of Up To ₹ 33,000

rn1ugk4g

Renault also unveiled the new Arkana at its recent press conference.

0 Comments

The brand has also unveiled its new logo and the Megane will be the first model to wear it. The latest iteration was created in 1992 and Renault felt that it began to look a little dated, even though it was reworked in 2015. The new brand logo adores a streamlined design, with neither typogram nor brand signature. The new logo is an open-ended shape and Renault says that it reflects the brand's openness and transparency. It was co-designed with Landor & Fitch consultants and will be phased in on all Renault brand vehicles and across the Renault network. By 2024, the entire Renault range will sport the new logo.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Renault Cars

  • 2019 Renault Kwid Camera Front Grill
    2019 Renault Kwid Camera Front Grill
  • 2019 Renault Kwid Headlamp
    2019 Renault Kwid Headlamp
  • 2019 Renault Kwid Led Light
    2019 Renault Kwid Led Light
  • Renault Kiger Rear Skid Late
    Renault Kiger Rear Skid Late
  • Renault Kiger Grill
    Renault Kiger Grill
  • Kiger
    Kiger
  • Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
  • Renault Triber Drl Revised
    Renault Triber Drl Revised
  • Renault Triber Eagle Tail Lamps
    Renault Triber Eagle Tail Lamps
  • Renault Duster Facelift Grill
    Renault Duster Facelift Grill
  • Renault Duster Facelift Backwiper
    Renault Duster Facelift Backwiper
  • Renault Duster Facelift Alloy
    Renault Duster Facelift Alloy
  • Renault Fluence Front Profile
    Renault Fluence Front Profile
  • Renault Fluence Runing Rear Side Profile
    Renault Fluence Runing Rear Side Profile
  • Renault Fluence Front Profile View
    Renault Fluence Front Profile View
  • Renault Koleos Front Radiator Grille
    Renault Koleos Front Radiator Grille
  • Renault Koleos Side Profile
    Renault Koleos Side Profile
  • Renault Koleos Front Runing View
    Renault Koleos Front Runing View
  • 8 222917 132937 5581
    8 222917 132937 5581
  • 9 222917 132939 1336
    9 222917 132939 1336
  • 10 222917 132939 0244
    10 222917 132939 0244
  • Renault Pulse Front Side Red Color
    Renault Pulse Front Side Red Color
  • Renault Pulse Rear Profile
    Renault Pulse Rear Profile
  • Renault Pulse Side Front Profile
    Renault Pulse Side Front Profile
  • Renault Scala Front Profile View
    Renault Scala Front Profile View
  • Renault Scala Side Profile
    Renault Scala Side Profile
  • Renault Scala Rear Side Profile
    Renault Scala Rear Side Profile
x
Exclusive: Pratap Bose Likely To Head Mahindra's New Global Design Centre
Exclusive: Pratap Bose Likely To Head Mahindra's New Global Design Centre
Next-Gen Renault Duster May Also Now Skip India
Next-Gen Renault Duster May Also Now Skip India
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Trolls Tech Companies Trying To Make Electric Vehicles
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Trolls Tech Companies Trying To Make Electric Vehicles
Top 5 Tata Cars Designed By Pratap Bose
Top 5 Tata Cars Designed By Pratap Bose
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities