Renault Introduces New Nouvelle Vague Brand Strategy; Unveils New Logo

Renault is gearing up to give its brand a new direction. The French carmaker has adopted "Nouvelle Vague" strategy targeting to maximise its number of electrified vehicles by 2030 in a bid to move towards sustainable development. More than 2000 engineers from five companies will work on cyber security, artificial intelligence, data processing, software and microelectronics. Then, Renault's Re factory in Europe will recycle or up cycle up to 1.20 lakh units every year. Nearly 80 per cent of those recycled materials will be reused in new batteries.

The Renault Megane will be the first model to bear the new brand logo.

By 2030, Renault is targeting to become world's best automotive manufacturer when it comes to the percentage of recycled materials in new vehicles. The company will also introduce seven electrified models in C and D segments. It has also unveiled the new Arkana coupe SUV that marks and the new-generation Megane E-TECH Electric. The company has also announced that the E-TECH Hybrid technology will continue to power upcoming C and D segment vehicles. Renault has been leading in the EV segment in Europe with almost 4 lakh vehicles sold to date. In Europe, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, and the United Kingdom - will continue to be its key markets. The company will also try nd increase local dominance in Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and India.

Renault also unveiled the new Arkana at its recent press conference.

The brand has also unveiled its new logo and the Megane will be the first model to wear it. The latest iteration was created in 1992 and Renault felt that it began to look a little dated, even though it was reworked in 2015. The new brand logo adores a streamlined design, with neither typogram nor brand signature. The new logo is an open-ended shape and Renault says that it reflects the brand's openness and transparency. It was co-designed with Landor & Fitch consultants and will be phased in on all Renault brand vehicles and across the Renault network. By 2024, the entire Renault range will sport the new logo.

