Renault Kwid, Triber And Kiger Get Discounts Up To Rs 65,000 This December
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on December 11, 2023
Highlights
- The Renault Kiger gets a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000.
- The Kwid and Triber get cash discounts of up to Rs. 20,000.
- Renault is also offering additional corporate and rural discounts.
Renault India has rolled out special offers for December 2023 across its lineup, which comprises of the Kwid, Triber and Kiger. The automaker is offering cash discounts, an exchange bonus, loyalty benefits and more, up to Rs 65,000. The offers are available until the end of the month or until stocks last, so check with your nearest Renault dealer for the best deals. Here’s a look at the offers on each of the cars.
Also Read: Renault India Extends Service Support To Cyclone Michaung Affected Customers
The Renaut Kiger subcompact SUV gets the maximum benefits of up to Rs 65,000. This includes cash discounts of up to Rs 20,000 on the RXZ variant, while the RXT and RXT (O) Turbo variants get a Rs 25,000 cash discount. Renault also offers an exchange benefit of Rs 20,000 on select variants for loyal customers. However, the Kiger RXE variant only gets loyalty benefits while buyers won’t be able to avail cash discounts. The same applies to the Kiger Urban Night Limited Edition which comes with only loyalty and exchange benefits.
The 2023 Renault Kiger also gets an additional corporate discount of Rs 12,000 while rural customers get a Rs 5,000 discount. The French automaker is also offering a discount of Rs 10,000 under the RELIVE scrappage program to customers who have scrapped their old vehicles and are looking to buy a new one.
Up next, the Renault Kwid and Triber get discounts worth Rs 50,000 including a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange benefit of Rs 20,000 on select variants. Renault is also offering an additional Rs 10,000 loyalty cash discount on both models. The Kwid and Triber also get a discount worth Rs 12,000 for corporate buyers, while rural buyers including farmers, sarpanch and Gram Panchayat members can avail of an additional discount of Rs 5,000, subject to verification of documents. The Kwid RXE variant and Kwid Urban Night Edition are offered only with loyalty and exchange benefits
Renault has also clarified that the discounts will vary depending on the region colour, variant, dealership, and availability of the vehicles. So, if you are looking to bring a Renault vehicle home this month, check for the final offer with a dealer around you.
Measures undertaken by Renault include complimentary road-side assistance, expedited insurance claim settlement and extended working hours at service centres.
The imminent plan to deploy charging stations was shared by the chairman of the Adani Group Gautam Adani.
