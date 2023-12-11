Login

Renault Kwid, Triber And Kiger Get Discounts Up To Rs 65,000 This December

The Renault Kwid and Triber get benefits up to Rs 50,000 while the Kiger gets maximum discounts of up to Rs 65,000
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on December 11, 2023

Highlights

  • The Renault Kiger gets a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000.
  • The Kwid and Triber get cash discounts of up to Rs. 20,000.
  • Renault is also offering additional corporate and rural discounts.

Renault India has rolled out special offers for December 2023 across its lineup, which comprises of the Kwid, Triber and Kiger. The automaker is offering cash discounts, an exchange bonus, loyalty benefits and more, up to Rs 65,000. The offers are available until the end of the month or until stocks last, so check with your nearest Renault dealer for the best deals. Here’s a look at the offers on each of the cars. 


Also Read: Renault India Extends Service Support To Cyclone Michaung Affected Customers


The Renaut Kiger subcompact SUV gets the maximum benefits of up to Rs 65,000. This includes cash discounts of up to Rs 20,000 on the RXZ variant, while the RXT and RXT (O) Turbo variants get a Rs 25,000 cash discount. Renault also offers an exchange benefit of Rs 20,000 on select variants for loyal customers. However, the Kiger RXE variant only gets loyalty benefits while buyers won’t be able to avail cash discounts. The same applies to the Kiger Urban Night Limited Edition which comes with only loyalty and exchange benefits. 

The 2023 Renault Kiger also gets an additional corporate discount of Rs 12,000 while rural customers get a Rs 5,000 discount. The French automaker is also offering a discount of Rs 10,000 under the RELIVE scrappage program to customers who have scrapped their old vehicles and are looking to buy a new one. 

 

Also Read: Renault India Extends Service Support To Cyclone Michaung Affected Customers


Up next, the Renault Kwid and Triber get discounts worth Rs 50,000 including a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange benefit of Rs 20,000 on select variants. Renault is also offering an additional Rs 10,000 loyalty cash discount on both models. The Kwid and Triber also get a discount worth Rs 12,000 for corporate buyers, while rural buyers including farmers, sarpanch and Gram Panchayat members can avail of an additional discount of Rs 5,000, subject to verification of documents.  The Kwid RXE variant and Kwid Urban Night Edition are offered only with loyalty and exchange benefits 

Renault has also clarified that the discounts will vary depending on the region colour, variant, dealership, and availability of the vehicles. So, if you are looking to bring a Renault vehicle home this month, check for the final offer with a dealer around you. 


 

# Renault# Renault Kwid# Renault Triber# hatchback# compact suv# December 2023 car discounts# car discounts
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Kawasaki W175 Prices Cut By Up To Rs 25,000; Gets New Colours For 2024 Model Year
Kawasaki W175 Prices Cut By Up To Rs 25,000; Gets New Colours For 2024 Model Year
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-19145 second ago

The standard W175 is now priced from Rs 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom) positioning it under the W175 Street.

Kinetic Green Zulu e-Scooter Launched; Priced At Rs 94,990
Kinetic Green Zulu e-Scooter Launched; Priced At Rs 94,990
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17828 second ago

The scooter is offered with a special battery subscription scheme, which drives the initial price down and requires the buyer to pay a monthly subscription fee

Upcoming Tata Sierra EV Design Previewed In Patent Image
Upcoming Tata Sierra EV Design Previewed In Patent Image
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-16965 second ago

The design patent shows the final production EV will be close to the Sierra concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Fiat Introduces Its Latest Truck: The Titano
Fiat Introduces Its Latest Truck: The Titano
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-9916 second ago

The model is offered in both single and double cab guises in Algeria, while Brazil focuses solely on the four-door model

Bharat Petroleum, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Partner To Expand Public EV Charging Infrastructure
Bharat Petroleum, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Partner To Expand Public EV Charging Infrastructure
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

The partnership looks to set up 7,000 electric vehicle charging stations across India.

Stellantis, Ample Partner For Modular Battery Swapping Tech
Stellantis, Ample Partner For Modular Battery Swapping Tech
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

Stellantis and Ample have already established a pilot program that will begin in Madrid, Spain, in 2024 and will be using 100 Fiat 500e EVs within Stellantis Free2move car-sharing service.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport '57 One of One' Revealed; Pays Homage To The Type 57 SC Atlantic
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport '57 One of One' Revealed; Pays Homage To The Type 57 SC Atlantic
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The one-off creation is mechanically identical to the standard Chiron Super Sport but features elements inspired by the Type 57 SC Atlantic such as the bespoke paint finish and chrome grille.

Bridgestone Named Tyre Supplier For Formula E Starting From 2026/27 Season
Bridgestone Named Tyre Supplier For Formula E Starting From 2026/27 Season
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

Bridgestone will take over from Hankook, which is the present tyre supplier for the single-seater electric racing championship.

Renault India Extends Service Support To Cyclone Michaung Affected Customers
Renault India Extends Service Support To Cyclone Michaung Affected Customers
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

Measures undertaken by Renault include complimentary road-side assistance, expedited insurance claim settlement and extended working hours at service centres.

Adani Total Gas Aims To Install 75,000 EV Charging Stations By 2030
Adani Total Gas Aims To Install 75,000 EV Charging Stations By 2030
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

The imminent plan to deploy charging stations was shared by the chairman of the Adani Group Gautam Adani.

2024 Suzuki Swift Technical Specifications Revealed
2024 Suzuki Swift Technical Specifications Revealed
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The Swift will be powered by a 1.2 litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 81 bhp and 108 Nm of torque

VW Taigun And Virtus Add New Deep Black Pearl Shade With 1.0-Litre Topline Variant
VW Taigun And Virtus Add New Deep Black Pearl Shade With 1.0-Litre Topline Variant
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The new colour scheme was first showcased in June this year and was restricted to the 1.5-litre variant but is now available with the 1.0-litre Topline variant as well

Third-Gen Dacia (Renault) Duster Revealed; Gains Hybrid Powertrains
Third-Gen Dacia (Renault) Duster Revealed; Gains Hybrid Powertrains
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

11 days ago

New-gen Duster now sits on the CMF-B platform and is offered with turbo-petrol, bi-fuel and hybrid powertrain options.

All-New Renault Duster Images Leaked; Global Debut On November 29
All-New Renault Duster Images Leaked; Global Debut On November 29
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 days ago

The all-new Duster is based on the Bigster concept showcased earlier, and shares a lot of design elements

