The BS6 Renault Triber was launched in the country earlier this year in January for a starting price of ₹ 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The company hiked the prices by up to ₹ 29,000 specifically because of the BS6 transition. It is worth noting that the MPV has already received four price hikes since its launch. Now, the BS6-compliant MPV has received another price hike, which ranges from ₹ 11,500 to ₹ 13,000. Unlike previous instances, the company has also increased the price for the base variant. The MPV has been churning out good volumes for the carmaker.
Also Read: Renault Offers Discounts Of Up To ₹ 70,000 On BS6 Duster, Kwid & Triber In September
With the new prices coming into effect, the RxE variant is now priced at ₹ 5.12 lakh, seeing a price hike of ₹ 13,000. The RxL, RxL AMT, RxT and RxT AMT variants are costlier than before by ₹ 11,500. However, the RxZ and RxZ AMT variants now cost ₹ 6.94 lakh and ₹ 7.34 lakh, both pricier by ₹ 12,500 (all prices ex-showroom). The AMT derivative of the Triber was launched in India in May 2020 with a starting price of ₹ 6.18 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices of the AMT variants now start at ₹ 6.29 lakh and goes up to ₹ 7.34 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).
The Renault Triber MPV comes with a single powertrain option which is a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder unit. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard along with an optional 5-speed AMT unit. The petrol mill is tuned to make 70bhp of power and 96Nm of peak torque.
Also Read: Renault Triber AMT Review
Here are the new variant-wise prices of the Renault Triber AMT:
|
Variants
|
Old Prices
|
New Prices
|
Difference
|
RxE
|
₹ 4.99 Lakh
|
₹ 5.12 Lakh
|
₹ 13,000
|
RxL
|
₹ 5.78 Lakh
|
₹ 5.89 Lakh
|
₹ 11,500
|
RxL AMT
|
₹ 6.18 Lakh
|
₹ 6.29 Lakh
|
₹ 11,500
|
RxT
|
₹ 6.28 Lakh
|
₹ 6.39 Lakh
|
₹ 11,500
|
RxT AMT
|
₹ 6.68 Lakh
|
₹ 6.79 Lakh
|
₹ 11,500
|
RxZ
|
₹ 6.82 Lakh
|
₹ 6.94 Lakh
|
₹ 12,500
|
RxZ AMT
|
₹ 7.22 Lakh
|
₹ 7.34 Lakh
|
0 Comments
₹ 12,500
For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.