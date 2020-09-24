The BS6 Renault Triber was launched in the country earlier this year in January for a starting price of ₹ 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The company hiked the prices by up to ₹ 29,000 specifically because of the BS6 transition. It is worth noting that the MPV has already received four price hikes since its launch. Now, the BS6-compliant MPV has received another price hike, which ranges from ₹ 11,500 to ₹ 13,000. Unlike previous instances, the company has also increased the price for the base variant. The MPV has been churning out good volumes for the carmaker.

The Renault Triber AMT was launched in May 2020.

With the new prices coming into effect, the RxE variant is now priced at ₹ 5.12 lakh, seeing a price hike of ₹ 13,000. The RxL, RxL AMT, RxT and RxT AMT variants are costlier than before by ₹ 11,500. However, the RxZ and RxZ AMT variants now cost ₹ 6.94 lakh and ₹ 7.34 lakh, both pricier by ₹ 12,500 (all prices ex-showroom). The AMT derivative of the Triber was launched in India in May 2020 with a starting price of ₹ 6.18 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices of the AMT variants now start at ₹ 6.29 lakh and goes up to ₹ 7.34 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

The Renault Triber MPV comes with a single powertrain option which is a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder unit. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard along with an optional 5-speed AMT unit. The petrol mill is tuned to make 70bhp of power and 96Nm of peak torque.

The Renault Triber MPV is offered in both manual and automatic versions

Here are the new variant-wise prices of the Renault Triber AMT:

Variants Old Prices New Prices Difference RxE ₹ 4.99 Lakh ₹ 5.12 Lakh ₹ 13,000 RxL ₹ 5.78 Lakh ₹ 5.89 Lakh ₹ 11,500 RxL AMT ₹ 6.18 Lakh ₹ 6.29 Lakh ₹ 11,500 RxT ₹ 6.28 Lakh ₹ 6.39 Lakh ₹ 11,500 RxT AMT ₹ 6.68 Lakh ₹ 6.79 Lakh ₹ 11,500 RxZ ₹ 6.82 Lakh ₹ 6.94 Lakh ₹ 12,500 RxZ AMT ₹ 7.22 Lakh ₹ 7.34 Lakh ₹ 12,500

