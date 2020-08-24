Renault Triber AMT Review

Prices for the Renault Triber AMT start at Rs. 6.25 lakh and go up to Rs. 7.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

With 40,000 units sold in less than a year since its launch, the Triber has been a runaway success for Renault. And the surprise here is that the Triber did it with just one engine and one gearbox combination, where in modern times, most cars have multiple engine and gearbox options. But now, the Triber gets an AMT or automated manual transmission as an option! The Renault Triber is a quintessential people mover! Compact, smart, spacious and very practical, it is easy to see why the Triber is doing well for Renault!

Engine specifications

(The Triber AMT gets the same engine as the manual model, which is a 1.0-litre petrol unit, making 71 bhp and 96 Nm.) Renault Triber 4.99 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Triber continues to get the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine which makes 71 bhp at 6,250 rpm while the peak power output is 96 Nm coming in at 3,500 rpm. The claimed fuel efficiency is 18.29 kmpl, which is just marginally less than the efficiency on the manual variant. And that is a small trade-off. More comfortable driving experience with a negligible drop in efficiency! Apart from the 5-speed AMT, everything else on the Triber stays the same in terms of specifications.

Also Read: BS6 Offers On Renault Cars In August 2020

AMT gearbox performance

(The Renault Triber AMT definitely offers a more comfortable drive, especially on traffic laden roads)

As is the case with all AMTs, the Triber's AMT or Easy-R as it is called, is a 5-speed unit and while the gearshifts themselves are very smooth, the process itself is a little slow and while it may not seem to be much of a problem when you are driving at regular city speeds, but in case you need to overtake a slower moving vehicle, you will need to plan that manoeuvre. Another piece of good news is that you can shift gears using the manual mode as well, in case you need to make a quick getaway.

(Overtaking manouevres on the Renault Triber AMT need to be planned well.)

Unlike the Kwid, which gets a rotary knob, the Triber AMT gets a proper gear-shifter which makes for a more authentic feel when toggling between the drive mode, reverse and neutral. The Triber AMT also gets a creep function, which means when the car is in drive mode, one simply has to lift off the brake pedal and the car starts moving forward slowly.

(Unlike the Kwid, the Renault Triber AMT gets a gearknob, instead of a rotary knob. Gives you a better feel when shifting)

Quite helpful, in case you are driving in bumper to bumper traffic. The one litre engine felt adequate on the manual version and it does on the AMT variant as well. It offers decent pull in the mid-range and even at the very top; the car doesn't seem to run out of breath. The ride quality on the car stays supple as before and well, the steering could have been a little tauter but we aren't complaining at all.

Also Read: Moving House With The Renault Triber

(Renault has done well to keep the Triber proportionate, good-looking and very practical at the same time.)

Design and practicality

In terms of looks, the Renault Triber stays the same, with its handsome European design and compact but balanced proportions, leading to a tall and wide stance. The interior too stays nice and airy, offering lots of space and large windows. One of the biggest draws on the Triber is that it offers multiple seating configurations.

(The third row of the Triber is modular can be entirely removed with the Easyfix function to get multiple seating/storage layout.)

You could remove the rear seats completely and create more space for luggage and fold down the middle row seats for even more storage space. This makes the Triber versatile and practical. The Triber AMT gets the same list of features as its manual counterparts.

(Apart from the gearknob, the cabin on the Triber AMT stays the same. All manual and their corresponding AMT variants get the same list of features too)

Cooled glovebox, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear AC vents are standard features found on RXL variant and upwards. In terms of safety, the car gets dual airbags across all variants and the top-spec RXZ model gets additional side airbags too.

Rivals and pricing

(The Triber AMT goes up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the Datsun Go+.)

In terms of competition, the Triber AMT goes up against hatchbacks like Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and possibly the Datsun Go+ as well. The prices of the Swift AGS start at ₹ 6.66 lakh and go up to ₹ 8.02 lakh. Similarly, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios petrol also gets AMT variants, whose prices fall between ₹ 6.45 lakh and ₹ 7.69 lakh. The Datsun Go+ CVT is perhaps the most apt rival of the Triber AMT here and its prices range from ₹ 6.70 lakh to ₹ 6.90 lakh.

Also Read: Renault Triber AMT: All You Need To Know

(The Renault Triber AMT was launched in May 2020.)

Renault offers the AMT on RXL, RXT and the RXZ variants of the Triber and the prices start at ₹ 6.25 lakh, going up to ₹ 7.29 lakh. On an average, the AMT variants are about ₹ 40,000 more expensive than their manual counterparts and while the price gap could have been lesser, it is not drastically different either.

Verdict

(The Renault Triber AMT makes a lot of sense in case you need a budget people mover, with solid practicality.)

In an ideal world, the Triber should have had an AMT right from the launch itself. The AMT offers a comfortable drive, gets all the features that the manual does and is not overly expensive too. For the prices, the Triber still makes a lot of sense as a sub 4-metre seven seater MPV and makes for a perfect buy in case you are a family of four and have a dog in tow.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.