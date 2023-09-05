Login

Renault Unveils Fifth Generation Scenic E-Tech Electric Crossover

The car will be produced at Renault's Douai plant
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

05-Sep-23 12:14 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Built on the CMF-EV platform, the Scenic E-Tech features a bold design with a compact footprint while maximising interior space.
  • It is equipped with a compact 87 kWh battery and a 160 kW electric motor.
  • The design emphasises sustainability, with up to 24 per cent of materials being recycled, and 90 per cent of the mass, including the battery being recyclable.

Rebranded with the E-Tech label, Renault has officially taken the wraps off the fifth generation of its Scenic model.  The car is built on the CMF-EV platform developed by the Alliance, the Scenic E-Tech has a bold design with a compact footprint within its category. It will also introduce the Esprit Alpine trim. Production will take place at the Douai plant, as it has since the beginning, with availability slated for early 2024. 

 

"In 1996, Scenic was a new object that reinvented the rules and modernised family cars. All-new Scenic E-Tech electric follows this path. It’s an all-rounder electric car, designed with sustainability at the core, capable of travelling long distances. It offers outstanding interior space while remaining compact, brightness, comfort and state-of-the-art connectivity." says, Fabrice Cambolive, CEO, Renault brand

 

The car is equipped with a compact battery supplying up to 87 kWh of power. The electric motor delivers 160 kW (216 bhp). Its spacious interior, characterised by a flat roof and a 2.78-meter-long wheelbase, provides ample room for passengers, with a 278 mm knee radius in the rear, as well as 545-litre boot space. The car comes with trailblazing Solarbay opacifying glass roof and the Ingenious armrest. It is also equipped with the OpenR Link multimedia system, which has more than 50 apps, and signature sound composed by Jean-Michel Jarre.

 

The vehicle's motor is made in France, at the Megafactory in Cléon. 24 per cent of the vehicle's materials are recycled, and 90 per cent of its mass, including the battery, is recyclable in industrial facilities. 


"The All-new Scenic E-Tech electric is geared for efficiency, accessibility and sustainable integration into the environment. It is designed so that families can travel freely, safely and more responsibly. He embodies Renault brand’s new design language. Its generous curved surface evoke a lively, humanistic brand, and its sharp and precise lines, combined with the many high-tech details, project the car into the modern and connected world." says, Gilles Vidal, VP Design, Renault brand

 

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL


 

# Renault# Scenic# Electric crossover

