Revealed: The BMW i8 Successor That Never Made It To Production

BMW’s M division may have gone for the XM SUV as its ultimate flagship, but four years ago, there was a low-slung sports car in the pipeline that unfortunately never saw light of day. BMW's design chief Domagoj Dukec has revealed the BMW i16, which was designed as the successor to the i8. Despite its potential, the i16 project faced an unforeseen setback – the COVID-19 pandemic. However, BMW's decision to shelve the project could also be attributed to shifting market preference towards crossovers, SUVs, and pickups.

The designer recently shared sketches of the vehicle as well as renders of the axed sports car. Based on these pictures, the i16 appears to be an evolution of the Vision M Next Concept that was showcased back in 2019. It also mirrors the proportions of the i8 since it was poised to be its successor while also borrowing design cues from the iconic M1 from the late 1970s.

The Vision M Next Concept was powered by a four-cylinder engine with hybrid assistance, generating a total system output of 600 bhp. It boasted an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just three seconds and a top speed of 299 kmph. However, the powertrain of the i16 remains disclosed.

According to Dukec, the project was cancelled due to unfortunate timing, primarily owing to the pandemic in 2020. He further added, "But that's how life goes sometimes. However, there is always a new project waiting around the corner." The plans to produce the vehicle were also deferred due to concerns about high R&D costs and low sales potential, which would arise amidst the pandemic.