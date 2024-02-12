Login

Revealed: The BMW i8 Successor That Never Made It To Production

The BMW i16 was an evolution of the Vision M Next Concept showcased back in 2019 and the classic M1 from the 1970s, but its development was cancelled.
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

Published on February 12, 2024

  • COVID-19 pandemic forced BMW to shelve plans for an i8 successor.
  • BMW kept this project a secret for years
  • Sketches of the axed coupe shared by BMW's Domagoj Dukec

BMW’s M division may have gone for the XM SUV as its ultimate flagship, but four years ago, there was a low-slung sports car in the pipeline that unfortunately never saw light of day. BMW's design chief Domagoj Dukec has revealed the BMW i16, which was designed as the successor to the i8. Despite its potential, the i16 project faced an unforeseen setback – the COVID-19 pandemic. However, BMW's decision to shelve the project could also be attributed to shifting market preference towards crossovers, SUVs, and pickups. 

 

BMW's design chief - Domagoj Dukec has revealed the BMW i16.

 

The designer recently shared sketches of the vehicle as well as renders of the axed sports car. Based on these pictures, the i16 appears to be an evolution of the Vision M Next Concept that was showcased back in 2019. It also mirrors the proportions of the i8 since it was poised to be its successor while also borrowing design cues from the iconic M1 from the late 1970s.

 

Also Read: BMW 7 Protection Launched In India; Features VR9 Armour, Motorised Doors

 

The Vision M Next Concept was powered by a four-cylinder engine with hybrid assistance, generating a total system output of 600 bhp. It boasted an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just three seconds and a top speed of 299 kmph. However, the powertrain of the i16 remains disclosed. 

 

The i16 appears to be an evolution of the Vision M Next Concept that was showcased back in 2019. 

 

According to Dukec, the project was cancelled due to unfortunate timing, primarily owing to the pandemic in 2020. He further added, "But that's how life goes sometimes. However, there is always a new project waiting around the corner." The plans to produce the vehicle were also deferred due to concerns about high R&D costs and low sales potential, which would arise amidst the pandemic.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Jawa 350 Blue Showcased At Mahindra Blues Festival
Jawa 350 Blue Showcased At Mahindra Blues Festival
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13750 second ago

The Jawa 350 in this new paint scheme will soon be available for purchase at the brand's retail outlets.

2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Launched In India At Rs. 11.83 Lakh
2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Launched In India At Rs. 11.83 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-8633 second ago

Honda Stylo 160 Launched In Indonesia
Honda Stylo 160 Launched In Indonesia
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-6367 second ago

The Honda Stylo 160 is a retro-styled scooter powered by a 156.9 cc liquid-cooled engine that will rival the Vespa 150 range

