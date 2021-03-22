Rivian To Install 10,000 Chargers In North America By 2023 

Rivian is one the most well capitalised EV makers around

Rivian is one of the most well-capitalised EV startups and now it is making a commitment to using that leverage to install over 10,000 chargers in both the US and Canada by the end of 2023. They are calling this the Rivian Adventure Network which is designed for quick chargers and level 2 charges at more remote locations.

"Each site will have multiple chargers and will be conveniently located on highways and main roads, often by cafes and shops. These DC fast chargers will be for Rivian owners only, with details on pricing and associated programs coming soon," the company explained in a blog post.

The company is also installing waypoint Level 2 AC chargers each with 11.5 kW of charging speed which adds around 40 kilometres of range after every hour for its upcoming RIT pickup and RIS SUV. The first waypoint charter will be installed at the Colorado state parks starting in July and will be accessible to any electric vehicle that uses a J1772 plug.

Rivian is also integrating waypoints and fast chargers in their navigation systems and inside the Rivian app. The network will be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy. Rivian has raised funding from bigwigs like Amazon, Ford, T.Rowe Price and has been operating in stealth since 2009.

